Missouri Family Court Corruption Investigation: Complete Catalog

The ongoing investigation into family court corruption in Missouri is racking up so many columns that it needs its own catalog page. Here, you will find links to each piece as it is reported. This is a good link to share with anyone who wants to know the latest information on what is happening in the Missouri family court system. This page will be updated as more columns are published going forward.
Investigative series into Missouri family courts:
- Missouri Judge Sends 14-Year-Old Girl to Live With Allegedly Abusive Dad While Jailing Her Mom
- 31 Missouri Judges Recuse Themselves from Lawsuit Alleging Family Court Guardians and Psychologists Orchestrated Money-Making Scheme
- CAUGHT COLLUDING: Leaked Video Reveals Family Court Guardians Conspiring to Dox Journalist for Exposing Them
- St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Nicole Zellweger, Who Jailed Mom, Recuses Herself From Custody Dispute
- Judges Gone Wild: Missouri Judiciary Makes Telenovelas Look Humdrum
- Citing COVID Concerns, Judge Cancels All Evictions in St. Louis County—Even for Fentanyl Dealers Terrorizing Seniors
- Missouri Mom Arrested AGAIN for Emailing Judge Who Ordered Daughter Into Care of Alleged Abuser
- Missouri Lawyer: Collusion in Family Courts to Cover Up Child Sexual Abuse Is Rampant: ‘These Attorneys Need to Be Disbarred’
- Missouri Family Court Corruption: The Fathers Tell All
- St. Louis Judge Holds Secret Hearing, Releases Mom Accused of ‘Threatening’ Controversial Family Court Judge
- Former Child Victim Speaks Out About St. Louis Family Court Trauma: ‘No One Would Help Me’
- Distraught Missouri Parents Hold Press Conference to Call Out Family Court Corruption; St. Louis Press Ignores Them
- St. Louis Mom of Murdered Child Says Family Court ‘Guardian’ Program Destroyed Her Life
- What Happened to Mikaela Haynes? Missouri Guardian ad Litem Withdraws from Case Involving Teen Suicide After Press Inquiry
- Psychological Games in Family Court: Missouri Parents Speak Out About Being Falsely Diagnosed with Mental Disorders
- More Lawsuits Filed Against Court Guardian Elaine Pudlowski in St. Louis Family Court Scandal
RELATED
- Family Court Debate: Is ‘Parental Alienation’ Destroying Kids? Do We Need Shared Parenting Laws
- Kansas City Family Court Exposed: Moms Say Guardian Trina Nudson Abused Her Power, Harmed Families
- Kansas City Judge Dan Wiley Bullies Mom for Not ‘Co-Parenting’ With Convicted Child Abuser
- Paging Ron DeSantis: Journalist Faces 20 Years in Prison for Investigating Corruption at Fla. Women’s Shelter
- NBC Airs Two-Part Series on Corrupt Family Courts Putting Kids in Danger
VIP RELATED ARTICLES
VIP RELATED PODCASTS
- The Fringe With Megan Fox Episode 50: DON’T LISTEN TO THIS by Order of the Black-Robed Missouri Monarchy
- The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 51: Yes, It’s Legal to Criticize a Judge in America (For Now)
- The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 53: Open Family Courts to the Press to Expose Corruption
- The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 54: Secret Courts and Judicial Misconduct with Author Brian Vukadinovich
- The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 55: What are Family Courts Hiding?
- The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 56: On The Road in St. Louis Talking With Parents Across the U.S.
- The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 57: Why Doesn’t Anna Duggar Just Leave? A Conversation with Domestic Abuse Expert Sarah McDugal
- The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 58: I’ll Back the Blue When They Back the Constitution