The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 54: Secret Courts and Judicial Misconduct with Author Brian Vukadinovich

Author and columnist Brian Vukadinovich wrote a column at The American Thinker called “Policing American Judges” that is a must-read for anyone interested in preserving rights in American courts. Echoing my own thoughts, he wrote:

We have a serious problem in our country with judicial malfeasance issues, and it is high time that we finally address it. The data show that thousands of judges have been charged with breaking laws or violating oaths without any consequences. Instead, in secret proceedings that see their peers sit in judgment, too many get nothing more than a simple slap on the wrist for egregious misconducts that would seem to warrant disbarment or even jail time.

After I read it I reached out to Vukadinovich to come on my podcast and share his insight with you. My experience of being kept out of secret courts is growing daily. I’ve made it a full-time job to attempt to observe family courts in Missouri and Illinois and so far the results are all the same: press oversight is not welcome. The evidence of star-chamber courts in America is piling up. Why do the people of this nation continue to allow one branch of government—the one with the power to remove your children from your care—to operate in secret?

Join us as we delve into this troubling loss of the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights in American courts.