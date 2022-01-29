Loudoun County Rapist Who 'Scares' Judge Will Not Have to Register as a Sex Offender

There’s something deeply wrong in Loudoun County, Va. A court of law found an unnamed 15-year-old male student guilty of rape and sodomy of two high school-aged minor girls. This predator put on a skirt, entered the girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, and forcibly raped a girl. The school quietly transferred him to another school, Broad Run High School, where he did it again to another girl. When the father of the Stone Bridge student came to a board meeting to talk about the fact that nothing was done after his daughter was raped on the school property and to speak out against allowing “transgendered” students to use the girls’ bathrooms, the board had him arrested and charged with disorderly conduct before he could speak. The Daily Wire broke the story.

A third victim says the same boy also sexually assaulted her but her case was not tried. At the sentencing, the judge initially sentenced the offender to a jail term and registry on the sex offender list for life. But that was before the lawyers appealed and the judge changed her mind.

WTOP News reported the judge’s change of heart. “This court made an error in my initial ruling,” Loudoun County Judge Pamela Brooks said. “The court is not vain enough to think it’s perfect, but I want to get it right.” This is the same judge who at the boy’s sentencing said his psychosexual evaluation was scary and one of the worst she’d ever seen. “Over the years this court has read many psychosexual reports, and when I read yours, frankly, it scared me. It scared me for you, it scared me for society.” Apparently, not enough to protect society from a psychosexual maniac.

The Daily Wire reported:

Brooks ruled to drop the boy from the registry in a Thursday hearing. Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj, who said prior that the boy was released from jail due to having no “history” of assault, argued that putting him on the registration was for the community’s safety and wellbeing. Biberaj was elected in 2019 after receiving $850,000 from a political action committee funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Attorneys representing the rapist, including Caleb Kershner who is a Loudoun County board of supervisors member, called him the victim for being at the center of a “national outcry.”

“We are setting him up for failure,” said Kershner, a Republican. “We’ve never concentrated on [the boy] — we’re not even giving this young man a chance.” Kershner also said the 15-year-old has been “cheated” by the “failure of the system.”

It is unclear how “the system” made this kid rape two girls. It appears to be a failure of parenting mixed with a total failure of school officials to keep girls safe on their property. Personally, I think the school board members and the principal should go to jail too. But instead of actual justice, the real victims have to live with the fact that the boy who raped them will be free to do it again in another school where he will enroll anonymously without any warning to anyone that he is a violent rapist.

This is justice?

Scott Smith, the father of one of the raped girls and a real victim of the system, doesn’t think so. He released a statement expressing his anger and disappointment.

“My wife and I are not just heartbroken about today’s ruling,” he said. “We are quite frankly mad at how the justice system and the Loudon Commonwealth’s attorney has let down both our daughter as well as the other victims of his predatory actions.” The angry father continued, “The person who committed these horrible crimes against these three young women will not have to bear the shame of being known as a lifetime registered sex offender, as he was originally sentenced.”

Statement from the Scott Smith family after Loudoun County Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Brooks changed her decision to place the convicted 15 year old on Virginia’s Adult Sex Offender list. He will no longer be required to do so as part of his sentence. @7NewsDC #loudouncounty pic.twitter.com/CPDiP44VQz — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) January 27, 2022

Smith was also interviewed on WMAL and you can hear the interview below. “It’s just a horrific situation,” he said. Smith also revealed that the court tried to hold the hearing without the families of the victims. “They tried to push this hearing through without us even knowing about it. We caught wind of it and got there.”

The teen convicted of two assaults at Loudoun County schools will not be registered as a sex offender. Her father, Scott Smith, joins @LarryOconnor to discuss the heartbreaking story and the misguided priorities of the #LoudounCounty prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/TSUamof7B5 — WMAL DC (@WMALDC) January 28, 2022

Where are the feminists in Virginia who are usually so concerned with “rape culture” on campuses? Why haven’t they agitated against this school board? One reason could be that this fight became political with Republicans on one side of the bathroom debate and Democrats on the other. But would Democrat feminists actually side with a rapist to stick it to the Republicans? It sure looks that way.