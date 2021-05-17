Andrew Cuomo Rakes in Millions for Book on Crisis He Failed to Handle and Faces Impeachment For

Forbes reports a bombshell: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to haul in a total of $5 million from the book he wrote while he was supposedly handling the COVID crisis in his state.

The tax returns released by Cuomo’s office show the governor earned $3.12 million last year after publishing his memoir, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” in October.

However, his deal with Crown Publishing, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, means he’ll receive another $2 million over the next two years—boosting his total earnings to over $5 million.

Cuomo reportedly donated some of the proceeds but also gave a large stack of greenbacks to his kids.

The roughly $1 million has been put into trusts for his three daughters who “worked with the governor during the pandemic and did what he called ‘tireless and effective work for all New Yorkers’ and gave him ‘the strength and love to make it through the crisis every day,’” the advisor said.

Which privilege is this — white privilege or Democrat privilege?

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the book as part of a wide-ranging probe into Cuomo’s handling of the crisis, his possible use of government staff to write the book, and of course, the roughly 15,000 elderly New Yorkers who died in nursing homes Cuomo forced to take COVID-positive patients. Impeachment of the “love gov” is on the table.

Fox weather forecaster Janice Dean, who lost both of her inlaws in Cuomo’s deathtrap nursing homes, tweeted a fiery response to the news with an oped.

My OpEd in tomorrow’s ⁦@nypost⁩: File Cuomo's obscene $5 million book under true crime https://t.co/uZwmaofv7d — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

She wasn’t done.

Cuomo knew the body count would hurt his efforts to sell his memoir, so he and his henchmen lied, bullied and threatened others to keep it quiet. It also looks like Cuomo used state resources and employees to help him write the book. Hundreds of those pages were based on lies. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

Janice Dean called for invocation of the Son of Sam law, which prevents criminals from profiting off of their crimes with products such as books about them.

Cuomo may have had the profit motive in mind when he covered up the death toll, but he also wanted to escape Trump’s wrath. His sidekick, Melissa DeRosa, said as much back in February.

In the call on Thursday, DeRosa admitted they deliberately hid the data, after the Trump administration began asking questions. State Democrats asked for the data in August, ‘right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,’ she said. ‘He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,’ DeRosa said. ‘He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.’ Trump, also, she said, ‘directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.’ ‘And basically, we froze. ‘Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation. ‘That played a very large role into this.’

It undoubtedly played some role in Cuomo wanting anyone but Trump in the White House. Trump would have held him accountable at the federal level if the law applied.

Cuomo is also under investigation for numerous accusations of sexual misconduct with staff, behavior that appears to rise to the level of abuse of power. He’d have already resigned if he was a Republican.

CNN, the sinking cable gossip network that employs Cuomo’s brother Fredo, will undoubtedly report on everything but this story in the coming days.