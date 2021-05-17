Is Dr. Anthony Fauci a Vaccine Skeptic?

Vaccine hesitancy is a problem that the Biden administration seems determined not to solve. Heck, as far back as last year both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris raised doubts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines we’d get from Operation Warp Speed. And then, after a statistically insignificant number of severe blood clots were linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Biden administration put a pause on its distribution, which appears to have resulted in a decline in vaccinations.

Dr. Fauci called the decision to pause the J&J vaccine rollout a “strong argument for safety.”

But now the CDC has lifted the mask mandate for anyone who’s been vaccinated. Great news, right?

Well, let me ask you this, do you see anything wrong with this picture from this past weekend?

Dr. Fauci is fully vaccinated. He even conceded last month that the risk of contracting COVID-19 while engaged in outdoor activities is “minuscule.”

“What I believe you’re going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon, is updated guidelines from the CDC,” Fauci said on ABC’s This Week. “The CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up.”

“But when you look around at the common sense situation, the risk is really low, especially if you’re vaccinated,” he added.

So why is he wearing a mask outdoors? If the CDC says it’s safe to be maskless when you’re vaccinated, and Fauci himself says the risk, even if you’re not vaccinated, is minuscule, why wear the mask? Is Fauci a vaccine skeptic? Does he not believe the vaccine works? What kind of message does it send when the nation’s top infectious diseases expert won’t go maskless when he’s been vaccinated?

It’s time for Fauci to lead by example and stop being the deliverer of mixed messages from the Biden administration. If Fauci believes in the vaccines and believes the CDC only makes guidelines backed by data, he needs to ditch the mask and show Americans that getting back to normal is something we can achieve.