You Want Proof That Dr. Fauci Is a Quack? Here You Go

I haven’t trusted Dr. Fauci since he praised New York state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly,” Fauci claimed last July.

Despite this, Americans overwhelmingly trust him when it comes to the pandemic.

But, I’m here to tell you, Fauci cannot be trusted, and should not be. And I’m going to prove it.

All we have to do is look at the recent decision to “pause” the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of us would agree that it was a pretty dumb move by the Biden administration. Perhaps their dumbest move yet—and there have been a lot of dumb moves. Out of nearly seven million doses administered, six people experience rare but severe blood clotting.

Just six.

Thanks to their decision, trust in the Johnson & Johnson has plummeted. The same administration trying to combat vaccination hesitancy literally created an environment where more people don’t trust the safety of a very important vaccine.

Despite the incredibly rare occurrence of these severe blood clots, Dr. Fauci called the decision to pause the J&J vaccine rollout a “strong argument for safety.”

“This decision was made by the CDC and the FDA and that’s one of the things that’s such a good thing about our system here, is that we’re ruled by the science, not by any other consideration, so the decision was really thoroughly made by the FDA and CDC,” Fauci said.

Science? The science he says! Let’s talk about science.

Did you know that you have a greater risk of dying from general anesthesia than you are from getting severe blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? If you’ve ever had surgery, you’ve likely been made aware of this risk and still consented to being put under, every single time.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, it wasn’t uncommon to have a death related to anesthesia in every one in 10,000 or 20,000 patients,” says anesthesiologist Christopher Troianos from the Cleveland Clinic “Now it’s more like one in every 200,000 patients — it’s very rare.”

How many people accept the one in 200,000 chance of dying from general anesthesia every day? Yet the Biden administration thinks a one in 1,166,667 chance of severe blood clots is not worth the risk? If Dr. Fauci recommended not going under general anesthesia during surgery because of the one in 200,000 chance of dying from it, you’d call him a quack, wouldn’t you? So, what else can we call him for condoning pausing the rollout of a vaccine where you have a one in 1,166,667 chance of severe blood clots?

Quack. Quack. Quack.

Heck, you’re more likely to die from COVID than from severe blood clotting related to the vaccine. In December, experts said the average American has a 1 in 1,000 chance of dying from COVID over the next six months.

But, you know, pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was done for “safety.”

Give me a break.

Dr. Fauci and the entire Biden administration ought to be ashamed. And Dr. Fauci needs to be fired, ASAP.