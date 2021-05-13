CDC: If You're Vaccinated, You Can Ditch the Masks

In May 2021, I have about as much use for the CDC as a boar needs a bra. Those idiots have completely bungled their messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve managed to convince a lot of Americans that these miraculous vaccines, whipped up in record time, aren’t working. Why else have they kept insisting that we all need to wear masks wherever we go, even if we’ve been vaccinated? Why did they pull the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of people reported side effects? Why does fully vaccinated Joe Biden wear a mask during Zoom calls, and then take it off to stand right next to 93-year-old Rosalind Carter? And this is after the government initially insisted that we must not wear masks. It’s completely incoherent. Operation Warp Speed has been an unqualified success — sorry, #Resistance, but it’s true even if Trump gets credit for something — and yet the government functionaries we’re supposed to trust to give us the facts about this pandemic are a pack of fools.

But they can’t deny the good news about these vaccines forever. It sounds like they’re finally tired of lying to us about masks, because now they’re capitulating to reality. Alexandria Hein, Fox News:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reportedly ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, the Associated Press reported Thursday. According to the report, those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will now be able to stop wearing the masks while inside in most places. Fully vaccinated individuals will reportedly still be advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, the Associated Press reported. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked to comment on the report in a briefing Thursday but declined.

Of course she declined. What’s she supposed to say? “Yeah, never mind, we were full of $#!+ but you should keep trusting us anyway.”

I didn’t need the CDC to tell me I don’t need a mask anymore, because I follow the news and I can see how effective these vaccines are. I’m vaccinated, so that’s one less thing to worry about. But maybe this will help the mindless drones who do whatever Anthony Fauci tells them to do, even if it’s the exact opposite of what he told them yesterday.

This is quite a change in tone from just six weeks ago, when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said:

BREAKING: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warns that she feels “impending doom” with the Covid case trajectory. “Right now I’m scared.” pic.twitter.com/MSJDQWRifA — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 29, 2021

“I’m gonna pause here, I’m gonna lose the script, and I’m gonna reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.”

Is that really something a woman of science should be saying in public? Apparently all the people she scared half to death are just supposed to say, “Whew. Guess I can trust her now!”

This news will really confuse journalists and other libs, who have been conditioned to respond to everything Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says by screeching that it’s a lie. He’s been telling Floridians for weeks that if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, they should act like it. He’s been assuring them that they don’t need to live in fear. That’s bad news for the people who profit from our fear, who are also known as Democrats.

A lot of people are going to continue to wear masks anyway, even after they’re vaccinated. And I say let ’em. I’ll leave them alone as long as they leave me alone. If they’re afraid I’m going to put them into the hospital if I get too close, then they can just stay the hell away from me. It works out for everybody.