[WATCH] Biden Calls a Lid...On the American Experiment

Joe Biden has forgotten who works for who in America. Citizens don’t work for him. We also don’t answer to him. He’s our employee.

But some of his recent statements and actions suggest he’s got the situation backward. Maybe he’s just confused, as usual.

Or maybe the man who is erasing our national borders and politicizing the military was never the “moderate” he claimed to be.

Watch here as I examine Biden’s confusion and remind him who’s boss in this country.

Previously: C’Mon Now, Joe Biden Hates Science!

Looking Beyond Race, with Leonydus Johnson