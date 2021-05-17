When Will Georgia's RINOs Learn? Don't Mess With Trump

The writing is on the wall for Georgia’s Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and he has read it. Duncan announced he has decided not to run for a 2nd term.

The Curse of Trump Strikes Again

Duncan, like Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, took a political pounding amongst Georgia’s Trump supporters for not supporting President Trump’s attempt to prove Georgia election fraud, choosing instead to believe Georgia voted blue for the first time since it went against George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Duncan says he plans to launch a nationwide organization called, “GOP 2.0,” which will be aimed at restoring, “Policies,” “Empathy,” and a “respectful Tone,” (PET Project), which Duncan claims has left many in the Republican party. Apparently, Geoff Duncan doesn’t realize what our own Stephen Kruiser pointed out, the GOP is Trump’s party now.

Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021

Embattled Governor Brian Kemp has decided to run for re-election but must first face off against primary challenger Vernon Jones, a former Democrat and a Trump ally. Jones announced he was becoming a Republican in Washington D.C. on January 6th, to an enormous crowd of Trump supporters that would soon lead a mostly peaceful march, (and totally not an insurrection), to the Capitol. Jones, who is very popular with Trump supporters and even body-surfed at a Trump rally in Oct. 2020, made his primary challenge announcement on April 16th, 2021. He said election integrity was one of his key issues and blames Governor Kemp for Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

“It’s time for them to feel the Vern,” Jones joked, referencing the Bernie Sanders slogan used by Sanders’ supporters during what many believe were two stolen attempts to become the Democrat presidential candidate.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is feeling the pain as well. Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler recently asked the state’s attorney general to investigate Rafensperger for his handling of the 2020 election. In her scathing letter to Attorney General Chris Carr, Loeffler suggested, among other things, “According to a March 26, 2021 report, Secretary Raffensperger’s office accepted unregulated, outside funds totaling $5.59 million from the Center for Election Innovation & Research (“CEIR”), an organization linked to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.”

“Secretary Raffensperger’s office orchestrated the recording of a call with the President of the United States and subsequently released the recording to the Washington Post just days before the January runoff, interfering with an election that was already underway by reducing faith in the process and eroding trust in our election officials.” A call we now know was edited prior to its “leaking.”

Vernon Jones also called on Sec. of State Raffensperger to resign after leaking that call with President Trump, who called on Raffensperger to find some of the stolen votes.

Trump has hinted he may run for the White House in 2024. It certainly looks like he is stacking the political deck with loyalists in case he does.