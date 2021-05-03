The Morning Briefing: Trump-Hating Romney Wing of GOP Is Learning It's Not Popular

Top ‘O the Briefing

We’ve been hearing a lot from the hacks in the mainstream media about a post-Trump battle for the soul of the Republican party. This battle is yet another MSM fabrication. As I am fond of saying, any time two Republicans have lunch together D.C. and order something different the MSM writes about a “Republican Civil War.”

Here at the Briefing we all know that there is no battle at all. It’s Trump’s party now and, as I’ve written more than once, if it’s going to survive this Biden horror, it needs to stay that way. Going back to pre-Trump business as usual will guarantee that the Democrats will stay in power forever. Or at least until they kill the Republic. The GOP types who decided to be vocal about hating Donald Trump have been marginalized and are getting pushed more towards the party’s fringe every day.

Perhaps the most reviled of the GOP squishes is Willard “Mittens” Romney, aka the man who made everyone who voted for him in 2012 regret it. Romney is the worst of the Republicans who have decided that they would rather be fawned over by the commies at The New York Times than be true to their constituents.

Mittens had a tough time whilst visiting the home folk over the weekend, which Rick wrote about:

Not surprisingly, Senator Mitt Romney was continuously booed by Republican delegates in Utah to the state convention for his vote to impeach Donald Trump and his constant and pointed criticism of the former president while he was in office. It got pretty rough for Romney. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Romney had little to say in response. “Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Romney trying to deflect the chorus of catcalls that greeted him as he took the stage.

Yeah bozo, we’re all embarrassed by you.

GOP members in the House were dumb enough to keep Liz Cheney in her leadership position but Rebecca Downs at Townhall writes that there may be some buyer’s remorse setting in there:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is the chair of the House Republican Conference and the third-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House, has found herself in the news quite a bit lately. Matt reported last week that she said she thinks she may even run for president in 2024, after being particularly vocal in impeaching Trump the second time around, while she continues to trash him to this day. Well, Republican leaders have had enough of her, and may even be willing to push her out, according to Axios. On Saturday, Jonathan Swan, Glen Johnson and Alayna Treene reported, “Scoop: GOP leaders threaten Cheney ouster.” Honestly, it sounds like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), the highest and second-highest ranking Republicans in the House, respectively, have been fed up with her for some time.

Honestly, anyone with egregious Bush taint on them shouldn’t even be in the party, let alone in leadership.

The bad news kept on coming for the GOP squishes over the weekend. There was a special election in Texas on Saturday and the Never Trump candidate who Adam Kinzinger campaigned for finished in 9th place and couldn’t even get 3% of the vote.

The Never Trump squishes are delusional, but they may be getting around to understanding that the party is never going to be filled with their ilk again, and they’re circling the wagons:

The squish Republicans who the party needs to purge all stick together. https://t.co/kpHNucBpA6 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 3, 2021

It would be wonderful if the GOP would start shedding some of this dead, untrustworthy weight. It’s tough to knock off incumbents but if Trump keeps his promise to campaign for their primary opponents the odds get significantly better.

Seriously though, can I get my Romney 2012 vote back?

