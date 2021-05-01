Even Texas Has Communists

It’s May 1st, or May Day as it’s known.

May Day is commie day. A bunch of them gathered in a downtown park in the rain in Austin, Texas.

Not a lot of them, but more than there should be. They got very wet. Some of them tried to take over a public street and got arrested.

Communism is not a good political philosophy and communists are not good people.

Communism’s ongoing death toll is in the tens of millions.

When we think of mass murderers we tend to think of Hitler, and that’s fair. Hitler was a monster and a mass murderer.

But in raw numbers Hitler comes in third behind the world’s two most successful communists.

The number two slot belongs to the Soviet Union’s Josef Stalin.

Stalin is directly responsible for a body count of about 8 to 20 million of his own people. He deliberately created a famine in Ukraine that killed millions.

The New York Times’ Walter Duranty helped make sure the outside world didn’t learn about that while it was happening.

That’s evil.

The world’s number one mass murderer was also a communist: Mao Zedong of China. He was the grand champion of pure psychological torture and wanton state-sanctioned mass murder.

Mao’s death toll runs up to an estimated 45 to 65 million over the decades he reigned in communist China. No one really knows for sure.

Mao’s China is still run based on his philosophy and it enslaves a racial minority right now.

Hitler, nominally a socialist, comes in third behind those two communists.

The world’s grand champion for murder by percentage of his country was Pol Pot. Pot killed about one out every four Cambodians in his brief time in power.

He was also a communist.

The communists who marched in Austin and around the world today want to do the same things Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, and Hitler did.

They’re not good people. They hate freedom. They hate family. They despise faith in anything other than the state. They are evil.

Communists are monsters.