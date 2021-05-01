Even Caitlyn/Bruce Jenner Gets It Right on Boys Playing Girls' Sports: 'It Just Isn't Fair'

Well, color me surprised that the California gubernatorial candidate formerly known as Bruce Jenner has a position on biological boys playing girls’ sports that I actually agree with. Jenner has recently announced his candidacy for governor of California and was asked his position on this issue by TMZ.

Bruce Jenner, who now calls himself Caitlyn, was approached by a TMZ reporter in a parking lot.

“Theres’ legislation in various states to ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls sports in schools. What’s your opinion on that?”

“This is a question of fairness, that’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair,” the 1976 Olympic decathlon champion said. “And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

“But if someone transitions and now identifies as a girl isn’t it delegitimizing their identity—”

“Have a good day.”

I have to admit I’m shocked. In 2015, Jenner was named Glamour magazine’s woman of the year, just months after coming out as transgender. That must have been quite insulting to actual women. But, clearly, Jenner’s background as an Olympic champion must make him understand that there are undeniable biological differences between boys and girls that give boys an unfair advantage in competitive sports.