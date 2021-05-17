Texas Just Proved That Biden and Fauci Are Fools

In March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott axed the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions on businesses and people.

Joe Biden blasted the decision, calling the move a “huge mistake” and “Neanderthal thinking.”

“The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” he said. “It’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also called it “risky” and “potentially dangerous.”

“When you pull back on all mitigation methods on all public health guidelines, that’s when you get into trouble and history has proven that,” Fauci told Chris Wallace of Fox News. “This isn’t just some kind of a theoretical, a point that I’m trying to make. It’s not theoretical. It actually happens.”

Weeks later, when no surge in cases happened, Fauci tried to suggest that there might be a “lag,” but no surge ever happened.

Now, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Texas has reported zero coronavirus deaths for a day. They also reported the fewest COVID cases in over a year, the lowest seven-day COVID positivity rate ever, and the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations in 11 months.

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021

Biden has repeatedly said that the key to beating COVID is following the science, yet he thought the science said that Texas had made a huge mistake by lifting its mask mandate. If anything, Texas has proven we can all ditch the masks.

Let’s do this.