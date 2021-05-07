The Morning Briefing: Gretchen Whitmer Tries To Reclaim 'Worst Governor In America' Crown

Top O’ the Briefing

Wicked Whitmer Is Back

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s go around the circle and tell everyone a little bit about ourselves. I’m Steve, and I’m a Pisces.

The worst of the COVID prison states have been kinda/sorta reopening lately and, while it’s encouraging, it’s also sad that the petty tyrants who have caused so much misery are still getting away with being awful people. For the moment, anyway.

In California, Gavin Newsom will probably pay the price, but not quickly enough. Andrew Cuomo isn’t being held accountable for his stunningly awful handling of the pandemic, but because he’s a serial groper.

For several months, the third member of the Tyrant Triumvirate, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been hiding behind the noise surrounding the other two. She’s still been horrible, but she hasn’t been sexually assaulting anyone.

As far as we know, anyway.

Last year at this time, I thought that Whitmer was the worst of the bunch. It was partially because I have so many relatives in Michigan and was hearing the tales of woe from there so often. What really grated me about Whitmer though was the fact that she was even more smug than Newsom while flexing her totalitarian muscle, which is quite an achievement.

I was in Michigan for several days in March and the “By Order of the Governor” signs were beyond annoying. The vibe that she really enjoys all of this was strong. I could almost hear her cackling in the background every time I saw one.

Whitmer seems to have not been content to be out of the “Worst Governor” running for so long and put some serious effort into getting back into the mix. Victoria has more:

Hoo boy, we finally found a more self-righteous, know-it-all tyrant than California’s Gavin Newsom. Please pan the camera over to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her to take a bow – no not for the Kennedy Courage Award, which she’s just won – but as the worst governor since Newsom’s notorious gazillion-dollar COVID-busting double-standard dinner at French Laundry. Whitmer blows the doors off Newsom’s cluelessness and has more hubris than Andrew Cuomo. No wonder the Left has to prop her up with awards with all the heft of Whitmer’s teased hair. The Federalist reports that more details are emerging about the Michigan governor’s multiple trips to open and free Florida while she keeps her subjects on lockdown in Michigan. Where to start … The report says Governor Lockdown traveled multiple times to Florida to visit her “elderly father” while at the same time admonishing her own subjects to stay home because, you know, it’s too dangerous out in the world for them without a vaccine or baby wipes.

Governor Overreach wasn’t vaccinated for much of this travel, by the way. She was in full “rules for thee, but not for me” mode.

Oh, she was giving the finger to the good people of Michigan in style too:

And that G-280 didn’t fly itself. A billionaire’s largesse paid for that flight so no one would see her break her own rules and so she wouldn’t have to pay her own government’s ridiculously high “private plane fee,” according to The Federalist.

Gavin Newsom is starting to look like an altar boy compared to Whitmer.

What we’re seeing with these tyrants is what life under communism is like. An elite, select few have all of the privileges while the majority of the citizenry suffer under the heavy hand of the government. Joe Michigan has to stay home without work while his governor is jetting around on a party plane.

Gretchen Whitmer, the trophy is yours this week.

