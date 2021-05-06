That Was Quick: Twitter Bans Trump's New Account

President Trump’s new communications platform, “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” was launched earlier this week, but if Big Tech has its way, you won’t be hearing what he has to say on it. On Thursday, Twitter suspended a new account created to share posts from the new site, citing their policy against users bypassing suspension with new accounts.

The Twitter account @DJTDesk had been created to post updates on Trump’s new site, and it was suspended Wednesday night.

A Twitter account made to tweet the statements Trump puts out through his super PAC, @DJTDesk, has been suspended after about a day. pic.twitter.com/m8Uiez1yXa — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 6, 2021

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”