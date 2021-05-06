News & Politics

That Was Quick: Twitter Bans Trump's New Account

By Matt Margolis May 06, 2021 2:29 PM ET
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Trump’s new communications platform, “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” was launched earlier this week, but if Big Tech has its way, you won’t be hearing what he has to say on it. On Thursday, Twitter suspended a new account created to share posts from the new site, citing their policy against users bypassing suspension with new accounts.

The Twitter account @DJTDesk had been created to post updates on Trump’s new site, and it was suspended Wednesday night.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesperson told Forbes.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: BIG TECH DONALD TRUMP CENSORSHIP
TRENDING
Editor's Choice