BREAKING: Trump Launches Communications Platform

On Tuesday, President Trump launched a communication platform for posting comments, videos, and images.

You can visit the platform, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” by visiting DonaldJTrump.com/desk

Currently, visitors can’t reply to posts, but they can share his posts to Facebook and Twitter.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump is also reportedly developing his own social media platform after being banned by Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms. It is not clear if this platform is connected to those plans, but a video hyping the launch pitches “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” as a “place to speak freely and safely.”

According to Fox News, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” will eventually give Trump the ability to communicate directly with his followers.