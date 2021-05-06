When You See Where George Floyd Juror Got His Anti-Cop T-Shirt You'll Understand Why He Lied to Get on the Jury

The human symbol of why Derek Chauvin needs a new trial in the death of George Floyd is now holding up his hands, backing away, and claiming, hey, don’t look at me, I don’t even remember that George Floyd t-shirt I wore to a Washington, D.C., rally.

Juror #52, Brandon Mitchell, a podcaster and basketball coach, was outed recently as a BLM supporter who went to Washington, D.C., for the anniversary of the March on Washington – an event whose speakers featured (naturally) Al Sharpton, along with George Floyd’s brother and sister and other people who lost family members in tragic run-ins with cops.

Mitchell was featured on his uncle’s Facebook page wearing the shirt displaying the infamous photo of former cop Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck with the words, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.”

Mitchell had initially said the rally was to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr’s March on Washington, but as we’ll see, that story has undergone rhetorical gymnastics worthy of Cirque du Soleil.

He went from saying he attended no rallies to telling Axios that the rally was an “opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of black people. I just thought it was an opportunity to be a part of something.”

Then he said he “doesn’t even remember wearing or owning the shirt.”

Except when he wore it on his podcast on YouTube, as Jack Posobiec discovered.

As I reported on PJ Media, Mitchell vowed on his juror questionnaire that he’d never been to protests about George Floyd nor rallies or protests pertaining to police brutality.

He claimed the D.C. march and rally was “100% not” about George Floyd and that he went because it had to do with “voter registration” for the 2020 election. And maybe it did.

Maybe the march and protest were something less than 100% about George Floyd.

But that’s a tough sell when the rally is called the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march.

Whoops. The D.C. rally with Al Sharpton was solely about police brutality – real and imagined.

According to C-SPAN’s recording of the rally, Philonise Floyd told the gathering,

Thank you all. To my sister, Bridget, my attorney, Tony, my wife, my sister, Tonya, my nephew Brandon –– I am so overwhelmed right now with everybody here right now. Man. I wish George were here to see this right now. That’s who I am marching for. I am marching for George, for Breonna Taylor, for Jacob, for Pamela Turner, for Michael Brown, Trayvon, and anybody else who lost their life to evil. [cheering and applause]

The next time Mitchell would see Philonise Floyd would be in a Minneapolis courtroom.

He told the “Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell Show” that seeing Floyd’s brother in court nearly wrecked him.

That was probably my worstest day. [sic] I couldn’t hold myself. I didn’t want to be the one who would break down in the court room – just because I didn’t want to be that person – it was a super rough day.

And he confirmed that the jury decided the case in four to five hours, instead of the previously reported ten hours, and would have done it in “20 minutes” if there hadn’t been a man who kept raising questions.

It wasn’t like everybody walked into the room and said let’s get it done. It’s always one person that’s like what about this, what about that, it’s like he sat in the room and argued for a few hours – pretty much with just one person – just trying to see where they’re coming from and just trying to get them on board with everyone else. So we probably deliberated for about four or five hours where we were going back and forth. And I felt like it should have been 20 minutes.

Now it’s clear that he lied to get on a jury because, as he said in the radio interview, “I thought it was a historic moment and that we would have a chance to make history with the jurors on that case.”

And who could pass up an opportunity to stick it to a police killer, evidence or no? For history, of course.