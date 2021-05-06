Newsweek Oped: Wokism is Systemic Racism

Today Newsweek has an important piece on wokism. Entrepreneur Helen Raleigh argues that wokism is systemic racism. She has the receipts.

Woke racism has also influenced essential health care decisions. Some woke “health experts” argued that “social justice concern,” alongside “science,” should help drive the CDC‘s decisions about how to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The CDC created a “social vulnerability index” to help guide distribution. The index de-emphasized the elderly even though they are the most vulnerable segment and have suffered the highest fatality rate over the course of the pandemic. According to The New York Times, woke “experts” openly spoke about how letting the older populations who are also whiter die helps “level the playing field.” An infectious disease expert at Harvard even argued that teachers weren’t essential workers because “they are often very white.” For anyone ever wondering how a death panel of government-run health care might operate in practice, these woke experts’ normalization of racism should send chills down the spine.

Read the whole thing.

Another example of woke racism emerged this week. The Biden administration unveiled its plan to help restaurants recover from COVID lockdowns (which were disproportionately imposed by Democrat governors, mayors, and county officials). The plan will be run through the federal Small Business Administration. The federal government is supposed to be colorblind.

The Biden plan is systemically racist. For the program’s first 21 days it will prioritize applicants based on race and other factors.

SBA will accept applications from all eligible applicants, but only process and fund priority group applications. See “Priority groups” below. During this period, SBA will fund applications where the applicant has self-certified that it meets the eligibility requirements for a small business owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Here are the priority groups.

Priority groups A small business concern that is at least 51 percent owned by one or more individuals who are : Women, or Veterans, or Socially and economically disadvantaged (see below). Applicants must self-certify on the application that they meet eligibility requirements

by one or more individuals who are Socially disadvantaged individuals are those who have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice or cultural bias because of their identity as a member of a group without regard to their individual qualities. Economically disadvantaged individuals are those socially disadvantaged individuals whose ability to compete in the free enterprise system has been impaired due to diminished capital and credit opportunities as compared to others in the same business area who are not socially disadvantaged.

So you could be a veteran BIPOC but if you worked at a restaurant owned by a white guy, guess what. You’re out of luck. The federal government will delay relief to you.

How is that fair? How is that colorblind?

As a veteran, I’d benefit from this system. But it’s a racist caste system that’s un-American and Biden should end it right now.

He won’t. The president behind the scenes is making America too woke to function as it is supposed to.

There is some good news. Opeds like the one linked above are getting published in mainstream media. The whole piece is worth a read. Media who push wokism look more and more ridiculous. States are fighting back. Florida has already banned critical race theory in its classrooms. Texas is in the process of doing the same. These states can expect the usual media smears, turned up to the loudest possible volume as they’re accused of banning harmless, even beneficial “diversity training” that’s actually a precursor to terrible outcomes if left unchecked.

Parents are fighting back too, and starting to win. Coke is reportedly rethinking its wokism. Hopefully corporate America turns back before it permanently divides and damages the nation’s workplaces to satisfy leftists who hate and want to destroy capitalism.

My next C’Mon Now! show features an interview with Leonydus Johnson. We dive into woke racism and other issues. That’s coming up on Monday and I hope you’ll watch it. It’s a heavy topic but Leonydus is one of the clearest thinkers out there and he’s hilarious too.

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. uttered a sentence that was profound and radical at the time, yet it also appealed to how America should be: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

He was right. That was a call for America to live up to her moral ideals, as written in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.” All. Humans. That powered the civil rights crusaders to victory, and equality was in sight until the woke left moved the goalposts and swapped out equality for “equity.”

Wokism rejects character and life’s complexities and subtleties. It places humans in boxes and categories based entirely on their race, not the content of their character or the actions they take. It rejects even the possibility of redemption. Wokism doesn’t allow for an individual’s character to matter at all. It’s segregationist, not unifying.

Wokism explicitly rejects and abandons both King and the Declaration’s self-evident universal principle that we’re all equal. This can’t be said enough. Wokism is racism.