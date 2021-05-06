Biden Will Waive Patents on Vaccines, Enraging Big Pharma

Joe Biden will waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines, setting up a war between the White House and Big Pharma.

If you want to put the brakes on vaccine production, Biden has the plan for it.

The move to waive patent requirements is supposed to speed up vaccine distribution to the developing world. But there are so many potholes that have to be avoided before a single dose of vaccine is manufactured in third world countries, that even some on the left are asking wouldn’t be faster to manufacture the doses and then give them away to impoverished nations?