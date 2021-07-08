The Morning Briefing: Trump Suing Big Tech Fascists Is the Entertainment We Need

Top O’ the Briefing

Let Trump Tweet Again!

We have been talking about Critical Race Theory a lot lately for obvious reasons. It’s creepy, the teachers’ unions want to force it on America’s children, and parents who actually care about their children are fighting back. It’s really hard to avoid the topic.

Yesterday, however, was like nothing I’d seen. I monitor a LOT of news every weekday and it seemed as if there was nothing but CRT news. It reminded me of much of last year when it felt like there was only one news topic for days on end. It was looking like I’d have to lead with another hot take on Critical Race Theory, which I really didn’t want to do.

Enter one Donald J. Trump.

The news is so much more fun when Trump shows up. Even liberals know that’s true, they just won’t admit it.

The two-headed anti-free speech freakshow of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey probably thought that they were done with Trump forever after they banned him from their platforms. Trump has decided that they aren’t.

Kevin has the story:

Former President Trump announced today he is suing big-tech companies Facebook, Twitter, and Google in the Southern District of Florida. “Today I’m filing as the lead class representative a major class-action lawsuit against the big-tech giants Facebook, Google and Twitter and [CEOs] Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference at his luxury golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. “We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well,” he continued. Trump was permanently booted from Twitter and temporarily banned from Facebook following the mostly peaceful (no, really) January 6 Capitol protest that turned somewhat violent when Trump supporters, armed with flags and donning MAGA hats, breached the Capitol and scared commie politicians. No word on when members of Antifa and BLM will be held responsible for their year-long attack on American cities—which were planned on Facebook.

We’ve all written a lot here about being under the heavy thumb of Big Tech. Facebook, Twitter, and Google (which owns YouTube) regularly suspend and ban conservative accounts for reasons that are never clear. The accounts are always said to be in violation of the terms of the platform but which term is never made clear. It’s a concerted effort to marginalize and silence conservatives and I can personally attest to its effectiveness.

This suit seems to be about a lot more than just Trump. It addresses the problems we have all been facing, especially since last year. A lot of us in conservative media have been dinged for questioning narratives about the pandemic or the election. Most of the time we’re proven right but the damage has already been done. That damage is has a dollar value, and it’s money that can never be recovered.

I’ve been advocating for legal action against Big Tech for a while now. That’s the only way any of this is going to change. Boycotting the platforms won’t work for a variety of reasons. The best way to punch back at these bullies is through the legal system. Of course, that takes resources, which Trump can obviously bring to the table.

If one suit fails, another needs to show up in its place.

For now, it’s nice to have Trump back in the news and leading the charge against these idiots.

