The Morning Briefing: The Dem 2024 Election Post Mortems Are Marvelous Entertainment

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Velgenskitt's belief in an imminent chard revolution in health-forward cuisine remained unshakable.

We're revisiting something that we have discussed a lot since last year's presidential election, and I'm sure we'll talk about it again soon. I just love dwelling on anything that reminds me of that November night. Conversations about how miserable the Democrats are these days are always fun too.

The Democrats and their various hangers on in the media and the publishing world are still picking through the electoral detritus from last year, looking for answers and/or scapegoats. They're desperate to figure out how they once again failed to achieve their female diversity hire dream for the presidency and let Literally Hitler get elected. I have the answer to that, but let's put a pin in that for the moment.

Here's the beginning of a column Chris wrote yesterday:

We’re learning more and more about how much better off we are as a nation because the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz circus never made it to town. We avoided a major catastrophe because the American people chose not to put the “bacon is a spice lady” in the Oval Office. Now a new book is revealing how Harris “went with her gut” to choose Jazz Hands Walz for the second spot on the Democrats’ 2024 ticket. It’s as weird and strange and disastrous as anything you’d expect out of Cackles. The newly released book “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” which is another one of those Monday morning quarterbacking books about the election, reveals Harris’ method for choosing Walz out of three candidates for the vice presidential nomination. The New York Post explains how Harris chose between Walz, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), and Sen. Mark Kelly (R-Ariz.):

If it were anyone other than Kamala Harris that we were talking about, you'd think that this next part is fake news: Shapiro and the munchkin Kelly opted to drink water, and Low-T Tim went with Diet Mountain Dew. That apparently gave the safe blue state governor the edge over two politicians who were from swing states that Harris actually needed to win.

Because the Democrats treat voters in flyover country like they're from another planet and rarely make contact with them, Diet Mountain Dew seemed like a gateway drug to electoral success with them. Farmers in Iowa were going to flock to the salt of the earth guy who eschewed water in favor of a soft drink most people haven't seen in the wild.

I've never encountered anyone who offers Diet Mountain Dew in a social or business meeting. It seems perfect for a woman who manages to introduce awkwardness in any kind of situation, though. My biggest chuckle from this is that the Diet Mountain Dew guy was their paragon of masculinity who was meant to connect with male voters.

Seriously, it's like these people have never met Americans.

The Dems just can't figure out that a lot of voters don't have historic diversity at the top of their priority cards when they choose a president. In both 2016 and 2024 they assumed that the chance to make history with a woman president would be enough. That was supposed to overcome the fact that they were running two of the least likeable human beings in the history of politics.

I'm hesitant to say that they're never going to get it. Somebody with some juice in the Democratic Party will one day snap out of it and tell everyone else the truth.

Or they'll nominate Stacey Abrams and go through this whole thing again.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll kick off this week with this from Doug:

Kruiser

I can't help but think about your TSA situation and thinking what a quitter you are. All you had to do was forget the paperwork 1 more time.

Doug is, of course, referring to the fact that I spent years forgetting to finish my TSA PreCheck paperwork, only to finish it a couple of months before they decided to allow everyone to keep their shoes on. Now I'm practically a commoner again. Maybe — I'm just spitballing here — my pulling the trigger on the paperwork is what got the universe to move the TSA. That's real power.

Bill writes:

Good afternoon Stephen:

I look forward to reading your columns and today's on James Comey didn't disappoint. However, top of the list of smarmy pos from the Biden administration is Alejandro Mayorkas. I've been wracking my brain trying to think of a way to charge him with treason. Instead of that, maybe we look at perjury or obstruction of justice charges. With his many, many appearances before Congress he's bound to have perjured himself. Keep up the excellent work.

Yeah, he would probably be next on my list. Let's be honest here though, it's a long list. I still think that Comey and Brennan — a garbage human being — are a great start.

Friend of the Briefing Brice weighs in on Elon Musk's third party delusion:

If I had a bat phone and could call Elon... I'd suggest he have Ross Perot's corpse exhumed and ask him how the third party thing worked out for him. Or maybe find a medium to get Perot's spirit to tell Musk how Perot managed to get Clinton elected 1992. My advice to Musk is simple... I'll take 80% of something over 100% of nothing.

Musk's little tantrum is wearisome. However, it's been fun seeing people mention Ross Perot again. I used to have a great bit in my act about him and I would love a reason to revive it one more time.

Here are some excerpts from a long, excellent email that Joanna sent me:

Good morning, Stephen. Your column is the first thing I read every day and I always look forward to the first line! (not even going to try to manage the Latin).

Today you really hit it regarding the lefty's and their treatment of the tragedy in Texas. I am a rarity - a conservative in Austin. I've only lived here since 2011 so not a native but I've been here long enough to see the drought/flood scenario more than once.

I had to get off of social media because I could not believe the lefties that were politicizing the death of innocent people - adults and children alike. But as you said, there is no arguing with these people. They are truly sick and twisted. Your paragraph summed up my thoughts exactly: "This is one of the many reasons that I don't engage the Left anymore, whether in person or on social media. I am more than willing to have a lively debate about something real, but I'm not going to waste time debunking the crap that they've been fed. They're just going to go and lap up more of it when I'm done." I am going to print this out (I'm a Boomer/Gen X) and keep it handy whenever some idiot pisses me off on X. Or in a more succinct version, "Don't feed the Trolls".

Thank you for being a voice of reason in this insane world. If you're ever in Austin my fiance and I would love to buy you a margarita.

(P.S. I first learned about you on Red Eye years ago. I was so happy to find your column!)

Thank you, Joanna, for the thoughtful email. Sorry I did an abridged version here. I really wish more conservatives would stop taking the unhinged lefties' troll bait. The most torturous thing anybody can do to people like that is ignore them. If I do engage one on X, I'll toss out a couple of harsh lines, then send the idiot to the Mute gulag.

Always good to bump into someone from the old RedEye days! I'll take you up on that margarita if I'm ever in Austin again.

We will wrap things up with this from David:

Hi Kruiser,

I keep wondering why no one has mentioned this before. The last time a vice president lost a presidential contest and then tried to run for California Governor, he lost badly. That would be Richard Nixon in 1962. It might be nice if she does become the nominee. Maybe history would repeat itself and CA would finally have a Republican governor again to bring at least a bit of sanity back to the golden state. After all after Nixon lost in 1962, the state elected Ronald Reagan in 1966.

One can hope.

Excellent point, David, and one I hadn't thought of. You know, you may have come up with the only scenario in all the universe that might get a Republican elected governor in California again. Kamala is that kind of poison. As you said, we can hope.

Thanks to everyone who sent Independence Day greetings that I didn't get to because I did a short MB last week. I appreciate all the emails!

Everything Isn't Awful

Weekend Bonus

pic.twitter.com/8KSlVm4TEd — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 10, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Standing Girl in a Blue Dress and Green Stockings, Back View, 1913 #artbots #schiele pic.twitter.com/S8q7Lw2lKW — Egon Schiele (@artistschiele) July 10, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This is one of the greatest songs released in the last 35 years and one of my all-time faves.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

Another one from the brilliant album "This Time."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

