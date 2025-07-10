Made in America: Missouri Governor Looks to Make Beer Business Boom

The governor of Missouri just signed new legislation to spur a boom in his state’s beer brewing business, hoping to create jobs and grow the malt industry.

Too many American companies have deliberately chosen to hire illegal aliens here in America or to move operations overseas for even cheaper slave labor. Meanwhile, American unemployment, particularly in blue-collar jobs, continued to go up. But hopefully that trend is reversing now, not just because of federal actions, but because of state actions too. Missouri could see a malt industry boom if new legislation plays out as Gov. Mike Kehoe hopes it will.

“The American Beer Act will help strengthen the beer industry and the manufacturing sector within Missouri and across the United States," Kehoe told Fox News Digital. The Act specifically slashes taxes on American-made beer, making it therefore — hopefully — much cheaper to manufacture and sell domestic beer.

Kehoe told Fox, “With this law, we’re not just supporting Missouri’s beer industry, along with farmers, suppliers, and retailers that help brew and serve American beers — we’re also setting an example for how we can support American manufacturers, the jobs they create, and the impact they have on their local communities.” It is an example that many other states should follow.

I reported in January that research from a few years ago indicates every single federal regulator can cost America up to 138 jobs yearly, and since there are hundreds of thousands of regulators, that’s a massive loss of potential jobs. For this reason and many others, the jobs crisis that grew particularly awful under Biden was manufactured. Instead of looking for ways to keep illegal alien farm workers (hired because they accept worse wages and working conditions) here, maybe the Trump administration can figure out how to reduce by a massive amount the number of federal regulators.

From Fox:

[The] new law will reduce Missouri’s excise tax on American breweries — from massive operations down to boutique breweries. Specifically, the bill outlines that current law requires the Missouri Department of Revenue to collect $1.86 per barrel for all malt liquors for inspection purposes. After Jan. 1, 2026, that tax will be lowered to $0.62 per barrel for all malt liquor manufactured in an American brewery and to retain the $1.86 tax per barrel on imported malt beverages.

Sherry Wohlgemuth, Missouri Craft Brewers Guild’s executive director, celebrated the Act as a “win for local entrepreneurship, for Missouri’s vibrant craft beer scene, and for beer lovers everywhere,” according to Fox.

Kehoe signed the legislation at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis Brewery. Missouri has over 170 craft breweries, Fox reported, many of them family owned, which are set to benefit from the legislation. Wohlgemuth said, “These breweries are creating jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and fostering community in towns and cities across our state.”

Now other states need to do the same for other industries, spurring a manufacturing and jobs boom across the country.

