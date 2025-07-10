Dems' Perverse Deification of Government on Full Display After Texas Floods

Conservatives who have spent more than five minutes on social media are familiar with leftists ranting at us about what we should be doing to be good Christians. Without out fail, the person doing the ranting is not a person of faith. Only in the diseased mind of a lefty does it makes sense to have someone who has rejected God preach to people about what they should be doing to make God happy.

There are religious and faithful Democrats out there, they just aren't running the party. That's pretty much the recurring theme for all that ails the Dems. The party elites are not just out of touch with Dems in flyover country, they tend to be out of touch with reality. It may be irritating to have to pay attention to them for work, but that's made easier by the fact that the Dems are going to have some rough elections ahead of them if they keep ignoring their relatively sane older voters in Middle America.

The government bureaucracy is a false god, of course; it's a golden calf fashioned from the sweat and hard-earned dollars of American taxpayers. The Dems, however, believe that it is an almost omnipotent force for good. No wonder they don't get along with people like me.

Back during the raging Obamacare debate, I was interviewed by a progressive author in West Los Angeles. She led with, "So, you don't think that the government should handle health care?"

I replied, "No, I don't think that it can." I then went into my various misgivings about the efficiency of the federal bureaucracy. She didn't switch parties that day, but she did admit that I had a lot of good points.

The awfulness of the responses to the horrific flooding in Texas by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media has been both disheartening and infuriating. So much of what there is to dislike about the American left has been repeatedly displayed. Chief among all of it is the Democrats' soulless excitement to seize upon any tragedy to make a point. Here's something I tweeted last weekend:

Progressives never happen upon a grave they don't want to dance on. https://t.co/74K1dTvCsM — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 6, 2025

The lies of the Dem propagandists in the MSM that they spew in service of a false narrative are never so tawdry as when innocent deaths are involved. For days, Dem officials and the MSM mouthpieces have insisted that the National Weather Service in the flood area was understaffed because of Trump's budget cuts. No matter what angle you come at that from, it's wrong. The budget cuts that they are referencing have yet to be put in place. Also, the NWS added extra staff in anticipation of the floods.

That brings me to the crux of this column. The very heavy implication by the Dems here is that a few extra bureaucrats on the scene would have somehow mitigated the nightmare consequences of what is legally known as an act of God. They truly believe that their false god can outduel God. It's the same kind of arrogance that leads them to insist that they can change the weather and the climate.

These people are not well.

Rather than admit that the extra staff really wasn't able to do much before or in the immediate aftermath of the flood, Dems and the MSM have either ignored the truth and their false statements, or doubled-down on the lie. They simply cannot admit that the government can't accomplish anything they want it to because their whole house of cards gets hit by a wind and fire storm at the same time if they do.

The higher-ups in the Democratic Party know that they are merely perpetuating a grift with the government über alles nonsense. Sadly, their base swallows it hook, line, sinker, and tax bills that they have to pay to fund it. It truly is a sickness.

A sickness that can only be cured by less government.

