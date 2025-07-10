You Can Get a Job in This Senator’s Office, Unless…

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Of Course) is hiring! He’s looking for interns for all three of his offices, in Washington, Boston, and Springfield, Mass. And the conscientious public servant is casting a broad net: “Senator Markey's office wants our internship program to be as accessible as possible,” his website says. Isn’t that wonderful?

The pay from his office may not be great, but he offers a list of organizations that “offer funding for congressional internships.” This is a perfect opportunity for a young person who is interested in politics to gain valuable experience and insight into the inner workings of our political process, so apply now! — unless, of course, you’re of the wrong race, gender, or sexual orientation. Ol’ Ed is not quite as “accessible” as he claims.

On Wednesday, Markey wrote on X: “I’m hiring self-motivated and eager interns for fall 2025 in my Boston office. BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply. Applications due Friday, August 8th.” In other words, as a sign that Markey’s ancestors might have seen, “No Irish need apply.” And not just Irish. With one sentence, Markey neatly ruled out of consideration virtually everyone who doesn’t fall into one of the left’s protected victimhood categories.

BIPOC, for those who may not be up on the latest insane leftist acronyms, is “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.” LGBTQ+ is “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer,” plus whatever new delusion or perversion the left decides to celebrate tomorrow. I’m still not clear on what the difference is between “lesbian” and “gay” on the one hand and “queer” on the other, but please, don’t bother to explain.

Markey’s point, obviously, is that if you’re white, don’t bother to apply, unless, presumably, you’re a white man who insists he is a woman, or indulge in some other sexual proclivity from which people of earlier ages would have recoiled in horror. If you’re a white man in a happy, stable marriage, in which you’re providing responsibly for your family, Ed Markey doesn’t want you as an intern in his office. If you’re a burly six-footer with a thick beard who prances into his office wearing a skirt and high heels and announce that you and husband just got married at the Elvis Chapel in Vegas (not to drag poor old Elvis into this mess), you have a good shot at getting hired.

Markey is not interested in the content of your character. Like Old Joe Biden’s White House, he is much more interested in the color of your skin, and the bizarre sexual practices in which you engage. After making all that clear, Markey then adds that he wants to hire someone from the “working class,” but presumably a blue-collar worker who has the misfortune of being white would not be considered. If a member of the “working class” really wants to be an intern for Markey, he should consult Sam Brinton for wardrobe advice and affect as effeminate a mien as he possibly can when he goes in for his interview.

Leftists will be leftists, and Markey is simply signaling that he wants to hire his own kind, but there really wasn’t any chance that any patriots would have wanted to be interns in his office in the first place. On top of that, his job listing is arguably illegal. He said his favored groups were "encouraged" to apply, but it seems likely that if a white male did apply, he would be turned down not on merit or lack thereof, but because he is white and male (and not deluded). It has been prohibited ever since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to discriminate on the basis of race, and yet here is Markey explicitly and unapologetically appearing to do exactly that.

Ever since 1964, of course, leftists have acted as if prohibitions against racial discrimination applied only to racial minorities, and that discrimination against the white majority was neither immoral nor even a violation of the Civil Rights Act, as that act was clearly intended to prevent discrimination against minorities, not against the majority. Markey’s job offer says that he is looking for “underrepresented candidates”; if anyone actually objected to him that his job search is in violation of the law, he would no doubt argue that he is simply trying to give a fair shake to supposedly “marginalized” groups who have been denied a place at the table for so long.

That is not, however, what the law says. The law says that it is forbidden to discriminate on the basis of race. That is what Markey is doing. He should be investigated accordingly, and prosecuted if warranted.

