Hispanic Voters' Support for Deportations Increasing

Despite what the MSM, a group of politicians, and certain, vocal, and violent groups and individuals would have you believe, there is not a nationwide revolution over the immigration issue. There may be shades of gray when it comes to personal opinions on the matter, and the people upon whom the Left traditionally counts to carry the water are not all in lockstep with the party line.

Lest anyone think I am making this up, Newsweek reports that support for the Trump administration's deportation efforts is increasing among Hispanic voters. The outlet cites a Cygnal poll of 1,500 voters conducted July 1 and 2. The poll showed an 11% increase among Hispanic voters for deportation. Specifically:

Fifty percent of Hispanic voters supported deportations, with 11% saying they strongly supported them. Forty-eight percent opposed them. That showed a seven percent increase in support since May.

Fifty-three percent of black voters are on board with the policy, versus 37% who oppose it, which is an increase of three percent from last month.

Interestingly, 65% of white voters favor deportations, and 31% oppose them. That represents a three percent drop from the May numbers.

Overall, 60% of voters supported deportation, with 34.7% opposed to it, while four percent remained "unsure." The increases are not dramatic, but do represent a shift in attitudes toward open borders, even among those who are supposed to be left-leaning.

The magazine has a June 17 quote from Rebecca Shi, the CEO of the American Business Immigration Coalition: "We need Congress and the administration to go further with real solutions, and that's work visas for people who've lived, worked, and pay taxes here."

While some might make the casxe that immigrants who have not engaged in gang activity, drug and human trafficking, or violent crimes should be left alone, the case can be made that the numbers above may represent a growing belief that the crush of illegal immigration, particularly under the Biden administration has been a net-negative for the country. There are those who will say that anyone who supports deportation in any form is a fascist, while others point out that it would be unfair for Americans to cross a border without permission, and demand jobs or benefits from the host nation.

There is also the fact that the residents of other countries, including Mexico, are becoming increasingly hostile to the influx of foreigners, and not just tourists. Fox News recently ran a piece about the protests in Mexico over tourists and American "digital nomads" who take advantage of cheaper housing to move to the country. That, say many Mexicans, is resulting in financial hardship and increasing housing costs through gentrification. Protesters held signs that read "Gringos, stop stealing our home," and “Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture." Fair enough, but do those sentiments only go one way?

It may be that, despite what the Left's brain trust would like to believe, black and Hispanic people are not gullible. They know that many of those who raise ruckuses are well-to-do, highly educated, blindingly white, and are cosplaying as rebels. Black and Hispanic people understand that during the BLM days, black people were the cause célèbre before everyone became trans. Now, immigration is the vehicle for well-to-do folx and their scions to achieve self-actualization and get their revolutionary rocks off. Blacks and Hispanics may not be overwhelmingly conservative or support MAGA, but they know when they are being played.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

