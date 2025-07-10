Texas Doc Walks Back Her Awful Post About the Flood

Christina Propst, the Houston, Texas, pediatrician who made an execrable post about the Hill Country flood, is likely freshening up her resume after being handed her walking papers by Blue Fish Pediatrics. As Sarah noted on Monday, Propst put an obnoxious, self-righteous post on X, which could possibly be charitably described as tone-deaf under the loosest of criteria:

Houston pediatrician Dr Christina Propst believes innocent children deserved to die in recent Texas floods. @BlueFishMD. pic.twitter.com/HKMJlHxbk2 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) July 6, 2025

It must have dawned on her that unless she wanted to end up writing columns for WebMD or marking off receipts at Costco for the rest of her life, she had better do a little damage control and salvage what remained of her personal and professional reputation. And she's giving it the old college try before revamping her CV on LinkedIn.

According to KRPC2 in Houston, Propst has issued a lengthy apology for her comments, which include an explanation of her mindset. To give Propst a little credit, she starts out well:

I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for a social media comment I made before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in Central Texas. I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to make clear that my regrettable comment was in no way a response to the tragic loss of human life. But the words written were mine and regardless of how they are being presented, that is a fact that I deeply regret. I want to apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss in this difficult time.

Did you catch that phrase "regardless of how they are being presented"? Propst goes on to say that she posted her comments before she knew of the extent of the fatalities, and immediately deleted them. However, she maintains that her post is being presented as if she made her comments after learning about the camp and the other deaths. How could she not have known? People all over the country knew about the tragedy at the camp. I live 20 hours away from the scene, and I knew about it. Perhaps she really did not know about the camp itself, but she had to know lives were in jeopardy. In her apology, she adds:

Human life is sacred. The well-being of children is sacred. Politics and party affiliation should never affect the judgment or actions of any medical provider, and have never affected mine.

Never? Did she even read what she posted on X?

Let's give Dr. Propst the benefit of the doubt for the moment. If she is telling the truth that she was unaware of the disaster at Camp Mystic, and the dead or missing people around the area as she took to X, it is clear what she thought of MAGA voters: They were getting what they deserved. It's one thing to yuck it up that people who don't think like you are getting served with deep-dish karma. It's another to watch the body count mount after the laughter has died down. This is the kind of tribalism that results from rhetoric, propaganda, and the alleged immunity of social media. If Dr. Propst is feeling regret, she may want to think about her mindset, as well as her comments.

