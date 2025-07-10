Sen. Kennedy Skewers Comey and Brennan

In a display of his trademark wit and candor, Sen. John Kennedy delivered a scathing rebuke of former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, labeling both men as fundamentally unethical and unfit for public trust. Appearing on Fox News with Harris Faulkner, Kennedy wasted no time in making his feelings known, blending his signature biting humor with pointed criticism in a way only he can.

Kennedy began by drawing on personal knowledge of both men. “Well, I know Mr. Comey, and I know Mr. Brennan. Neither one of them, in my opinion, should attempt more than six of the Ten Commandments. They're, they're, they're not very nice people. They're not ethical people.” He added, “I know people who have worked with them closely, and if you talk to people who've worked with them closely, those people will tell you that, um, they're about as, as popular as male pattern baldness.”

The senator’s critique wasn’t just about personality. He questioned their competence, remarking, “What's scary about both of them is that they think that they're competent. They're not.” Kennedy’s signature Southern charm came through as he continued, “I would hire the guy who salts the fries at McDonald's before I would hire either one of them, but they think they're competent. They think they're smarter and more virtuous than the rest of us, and they have... they acted on their political beliefs.”

Kennedy then turned his attention to Brennan’s role in the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, saying, “Brennan, for example, Mr. Brennan was one of the ones who told the American people that the Hunter Biden laptop wasn't real... that it was Russian disinformation. They're, they're just not honest people and if they broke the law, they should be held accountable.”

He didn’t let up on their arrogance.

“They're also just... they're like so many in Washington, Harris. They're so arrogant. Um, Lyndon Johnson used to have an expression. He'd say, 'That guy's so arrogant. He could, he could strut sitting down.' Well, that's the way Mr. Comey and Mr. Brennan are.”

For Kennedy, the damage Comey and Brennan did went beyond personal failings: “Those two have done more to destroy the American people's confidence in the FBI and national intelligence than any two people I can think of.”

Kennedy then really drove his point home: “No, they really haven't. And, and I wouldn't say that about all of the people in President Biden's administration, but, but these two are—they're just especially bad, and they were so political. They're just political hacks who tried to pretend that they had the American people's best interests at heart, and they, and they, and they, uh, and they don't.”

He closed with a final jab, “And I love McDonald's french fries by the way, and the people who salt 'em.”

Sen. John Kennedy on James Comey and John Brennan:



"They're not ethical people ... If you talk to people who have worked with them closely, those people will tell you that they're about as popular as male pattern baldness." pic.twitter.com/am8nzanyZZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 10, 2025

In just a few minutes, Kennedy managed to eviscerate Comey and Brennan’s reputations, not with dry policy analysis, but with the kind of colorful, plainspoken rhetoric that has become his hallmark. For Kennedy, the real heroes aren’t the self-important bureaucrats of Washington, but the everyday Americans who do their jobs with honesty and humility, like the guy who salts the fries.

