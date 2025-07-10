The Mountain Dew That Sank the Dems

We’re learning more and more about how much better off we are as a nation because the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz circus never made it to town. We avoided a major catastrophe because the American people chose not to put the “bacon is a spice lady” in the Oval Office.

Now a new book is revealing how Harris “went with her gut” to choose Jazz Hands Walz for the second spot on the Democrats’ 2024 ticket. It’s as weird and strange and disastrous as anything you’d expect out of Cackles.

The newly released book “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” which is another one of those Monday morning quarterbacking books about the election, reveals Harris’ method for choosing Walz out of three candidates for the vice presidential nomination.

The New York Post explains how Harris chose between Walz, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), and Sen. Mark Kelly (R-Ariz.):

All three candidates did a final interview with Harris at her residence, the book explains, adding that when asked what they wanted to drink, Shapiro and Kelly chose water while Walz chose Diet Mountain Dew. Appeal with rural voters was a top priority for the Harris ticket and the book states that Harris’ advisers felt that Walz was the best candidate to do that.

Harris’ “gut” told her that Walz would appeal to rural voters because he wanted to drink Diet Mountain Dew instead of water? What kind of “Hee Haw” nonsense is this? She probably thinks that the deeply offensive video for the ‘90s Eurotrash techno version of “Cotton Eye Joe” is an accurate depiction of how people live out in the sticks. Maybe she ate at a Po' Folks restaurant in the '80s and thought that the over the top hillbilly patter on the menu is how rural people talk.

Don’t forget that this is the woman who claimed that voter ID laws were unfair because it’s so difficult for rural voters to get a photo ID. I do declare that it’s tougher than rasslin’ a greased hog in a phone booth for Maw and Paw to hitch the mule up to the wagon to head up to the big city to get one of them thar fancy identification cards. It’s the 21st century, for crying out loud.

News flash for Kamala: I live in an exurban area with the suburbs and rural areas within easy reach. I might have seen people drinking Diet Mountain Dew twice in my adult life. Rural voters are smarter than thinking that someone’s nasty soft drink choice makes him worth voting for.

The book, which inexplicably took three authors to write, gave some interesting revelations about Walz. He came across as self-deprecating in the interview with Harris.

From the Post:

Conversely, the authors explain that Walz was “deferential” while “showing no interest in himself” and “flatly denied any interest in running for president.” “He went so far as to proactively volunteer reasons why she might not want to pick him,” the book says. “In his interview that Friday, he said he had never used a teleprompter before. On Sunday, he told Harris, ‘I would understand if you went with someone else because I’m really nervous about the debate, and I don’t think I’ll do well.’ Still, the vetting team did not fully appreciate his tendency to misspeak, his folksiness sometimes tipping into factual imprecision.”

Of course, we know how the choice of Walz panned out. It’s hard to envision anyone who could make the prospect of a Harris presidency worse, but Walz was the perfect choice to sink the Democrats even further. The more I learn, the more grateful I am that Donald Trump won so convincingly.

Kamala picked her VP based on Diet Mountain Dew — and the media just nodded along. At PJ Media, we don’t play along with the clown show — we expose it.

