Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: No, I Was Not Just Snorting the Tajin

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 08, 2021 12:53 AM ET
Or Was I????

We all have our addictions. The hope as we grow older is that the addictions will mature and maybe have less potential for death.

At least that’s how I approach it.

My current, can’t-live-without-it thing is Tajin, a seasoning that is a blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. A most delicious blend, I might add.

I first got hooked on the stuff when I lived in West Los Angeles. There are fruit carts all over L.A. where you can have a giant cup filled with very fresh fruits of your choice, then have it all topped off with freshly squeezed lime and Tajin. My daughter loved the things, especially after a run on a warm day.

I’m not sure why, but I hadn’t been using the stuff much for a year or so until I came across a keto-friendly margarita recipe that had the glass rimmed with Tajin. Of course, Tajin also comes in a container specifically designed for rimming margarita glasses. Because it cares.

Since then, I’ve been going through it faster than ever before. I used to only put it on a few things, like fruit and cucumbers (a current fave of mine) but now I’m surprised I’m not sprinkling it on the cat just for the hell of it.

Before I wrote this, I marinated a cod filet in lemon and Tajin. It was exquisite. Here is one of my favorite snacks right now: cucumber, lemon turmeric dressing, Tajin, and feta.

I occasionally find myself just sprinkling a little on my finger and licking it off.

Maybe I meant “frequently” there.

Anyway, if you haven’t tried it yet, trust me, you want to.

If you have, let me know what your favorite uses for it are.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world.
