Teaching Hate and Revenge: High School CRT Teacher Reveals the Horrible Truth About CRT

Teaching hate — and even "revenge" — is today's big crazy.

The tweet collection Twitter doesn’t want you to see

Justice comes for Brian Stelter’s former BFF

If a Fauci wears a mask in the forest, does anyone care?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

This is a physical side effect of watching a life destroying amount of @CNN. 😳pic.twitter.com/bSSUfIpIBu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 5, 2021

Safety first, last, and ridiculous always.

For what it’s worth, anyone healthy enough to wear all that gear is probably at very little risk from the Wuhan Flu.

Teaching Hate: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

When it comes to her Critical Race Theory high school curriculum, this South Carolina educator plays by street rules. Rule #2 No Snitching “what’s said in this class, stays in this class” This Critical Race Theory k-12 curriculum is sponsored by Pizza Hut and Disney. pic.twitter.com/AN0RDZoGsZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 6, 2021

Here’s a quick & dirty transcript of a virtual South Carolina high school classroom seen in the Twitter video above:

Because some of the topics we’re going to talk about, we are gonna be talking about inequalities, social inequalities and the one thing that you do need know is, it’s going to be tough. I’m about to teach a unit on social justice… this is where we establish ground rules. So let’s jump in. I’m sharing my screen right here, discussion rules. I don’t know how many of you know this book, Jason Reynolds, Long Way Down. Y’all know this one? All right. This is [a] phenomenal book. In it, he starts out the entire book by saying three rules, the three rules of the neighborhood. You have three rules. One, no crying, no matter what. Two, no snitching. And three, revenge. So when we talk about the three ground rules, these are the three ground rules of the neighborhood.

Wow.

Allow Insanity Wrap a brief-but-fair summation: “We’re going to talk about tough issues, but you can’t complain, you can’t tell your parents, and it’s about revenge.”

A black teacher on the public payroll is teaching what amounts to prison yard rules to kids who might already be vulnerable.

Nature abhors a vacuum. The vacuum that nature abhors most is an empty brain. Having refused to teach little things like civics or math, progressives are filling those empty brains with nonsense and hate.

It’s publicly financed and politically blessed child abuse, is what it is.

CNN Hurt Most

Jail. Jail for Avenatti. Long sentence, and the judge was savage. https://t.co/rDwtCM5lnH — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 7, 2021

Insanity Wrap is sure that one of our other fine PJ Media writers will have even more on this developing story, but we didn’t want to deny you this brief moment of schadenfreude.

Defund the Police, Demoralize the City

Some of Portland's famous food carts that survived the pandemic restrictions & nightly antifa riots are now closing anyway as crimes continue to soar after police were defunded. Full report: https://t.co/iEJowTy625 pic.twitter.com/H90KfXEsG0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 7, 2021

This is just sad.

Not just for Portland, but for Insanity Wrap as a Dad. Son the Elder wants to train as a chef, and sees himself someday running a small fleet of food trucks.

What are we supposed to tell him if this rot keeps spreading?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Fear not, comrades! For these are merely liberty-loving migrants expressing their enthusiasm for the American lifestyle.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Here’s a flashback to a Pew study from 2019:

U.S. adult Twitter users are younger and more likely to be Democrats than the general public. Most users rarely tweet, but the most prolific 10% create 80% of tweets from adult U.S. users.

What percentage of that 80% comes from progressive bots endlessly repeating the same message?

Twitter isn’t just garbage. It’s automated garbage.

California Schemin’

.@latimes surprised by the annual phenomenon known as "summer." "Excessive"? Forecast calls for temps about 2 degrees above normal for a few days, then below normal for several days. pic.twitter.com/CwJmGNun1q — Joel Engel (@joelengel) July 6, 2021

Here’s the problem.

It isn’t that the weather is variable — some days are a little hotter than average, some a little cooler.

The problem is that California no longer produces enough of its own electricity to deal with even mild fluctuations, while simultaneously denying state residents proper water infrastructure and refusing to properly manage its forests.

Not enough power, not enough water, too much kindling.

It’s a recipe for disaster. Or as Insanity Wrap has been saying for quite some time over at Instapundit, it’s a “crisis by design.”

Bravo, California: You’re getting exactly what you wanted.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The guy who once told us not to wear masks in any situation is now telling vaccinated people to wear masks in certain situations.

Does anybody outside the panic pr0n industry or panic pr0n connoisseurs still paying any heed to anything celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci has to say?

If so, that person is today’s craziest person in the world.

