Court Slaps Down Biden Tax Mandate and Other Items of Much-Needed Sanity

Insanity Wrap has joked for years that the modern super-state has turned the notion of “paying the Danegeld” on its head.

Pay the Danegeld, they used to warn, and you’ll never be free of the Dane.

But when you have a multitrillion-dollar government using a combination of big bucks, regulations, consent decrees, mandates, incentives, etc., to push uniformity on a polyglot federal republic, we need to rethink that old saw.

“Take the Danegeld, and you’ll never be rid of the Dane.”

With those tasty federal dollars comes the slow poison of federal control.

But not this day:

U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole from the District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has issued a permanent injunction to block a vague tax mandate in Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the Washington Examiner reported. Cole’s ruling blocks the Biden administration from preventing Ohio from using money it got from a federal coronavirus relief bill to pay for tax cuts. Cole also stated that he was concerned the Biden administration’s tax mandate violated the separation-of-powers principles from the Founding Fathers.

Cole is another one of those many Trump appointees helping to rein in federal power — that’s as fine a legacy as any oath-abiding president could hope for.

angering the mexican mafia is really not a war antifa wants to start. i mean i kind of want them to try it, but that’s different pic.twitter.com/6cSiZoJG99 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 4, 2021

Insanity Wrap admits that this isn’t exactly a protect nor is it peaceful.

But we’ll take whatever kind of sanity we can find, and this guy’s response to Antifa thugs will have to do.

Exit Question: Was Jessica being too nice when she said she only kind of wants to see Antifa try going to war with the Mexican mafia?

Nice work. Impressive video.

Police Officer Luke Pauley received a call about a rollover accident in Harper Woods, Michigan, a smallish suburb of Detroit. When he arrived on the scene, he saw a car that was a fireball sitting in the middle of the road. Several bystanders told him that someone was in the car – although none of them could or did try to rescue the man. Officer Pauley didn’t think twice. As he said, his training kicked in and he raced towards a car that was in imminent danger of exploding. His body camera shows that the man in the car had tried to get out but was unable to do so. Officer Pauley got the car open and dragged the man to safety.

Defunding the police is nice for people who live in well-to-do neighborhoods and like to feel good about themselves by making life worse for people who don’t.

Fascinating thread from San Francisco resident Michelle Tander, who describes herself as a moderate Democrat, and who says that “right now the criminal justice system in SF is not working.”

Read the whole thread.

You don’t have to agree with everything Tandler has to say (Insanity Wrap doesn’t). But reading her tweets is like watching someone take the red pill.

Good stuff.

Feels familiar, doesn’t it?

