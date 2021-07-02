President Gaslight Assures You That Your Rising Food Prices Are Down

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. President Gaslight’s attempt to get you to stop believing your own lyin’ eyes on food prices is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Vaccine hoochies are a thing, apparently

Biden is losing it (but this time it’s just his temper) (again)

The ghost of Spiro Agnew has a message for Kamala Harris

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Uuhhhhhhh 😬 pic.twitter.com/Xssa3SHPni — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2021

There’s moral preening and then there’s… whatever the hell this is supposed to be.

President Gaslight Assures You Food Prices Are Down

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Glorious day, comrades! The Independence Day chocolate ration has been increased to 20 grams from 25 grams!

This simple GIF — and Insanity Wrap really does mean simple — from the Biden White House brings immediately to mind Brandolini’s law.

Also known as the bull**** asymmetry principle, Brandolini’s law states that the amount of energy needed to refute bull**** is an order of magnitude larger than to produce it.

Yet refute it we must, so Insanity Wrap goes once more into the breach.

Using a very narrow definition of what constitutes a cookout, Presidentish Biden’s crew was able to find a measly 16 cents in savings (for a family of four on a diet, we’re guessing by the portions) over last year’s cost.

But last year’s prices were artificially high, due to supply-chain disruptions caused by the lockdowns — which we now know were unnecessary.

Where are the hot dogs (prices up), the buns (bread prices on the rise), the beers (ditto), the fruits and veggies (even more price hikes)?

“Chicken has been a nightmare in terms of pricing and shortage,” a food truck owner told Boston.com, so now you know why there aren’t any chicken wings on the White House picnic table.

If you were planning on grilling steaks, fuhgeddaboudit: Cattle markets have been upended, and big meat producers are making 20 times the normal margins as beef prices soar.

The ribeyes that Insanity Wrap loves to grill are about 20% more expensive than they were a year ago, and almost outrageously so over 2019.

But ribeyes are a luxury for people who haven’t been hurt too badly by the lockdowns and by Bidenomics. For the rest, there’s this: Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest.

Please tell us more about how the Left is so concerned about poor people because we’ve been looking for an excuse to graduate from day-drinking to heroin.

Bloomberg reported just last week that even when prices are holding steady, you’re often paying more due to “shrinkflation.”

This practice became increasingly common in the 1960s and 1970s, when manufacturers confronting runaway inflation tweaked packaging rather than hike prices. At first, the practice attracted relatively little notice: It’s difficult to discern changes in unit prices when they’re camouflaged in different-looking boxes and bags.

But, if you’re willing to “enjoy” the meager meal being celebrated today by President Porchlight, you and yours will be able to stuff your retirement account with one dime, one nickel, and one penny.

Unless you were planning on driving anywhere this weekend, that is.

The average gas price increase of 43.73% from last year (up even more in places most likely to have voted for President Gaslight) will wipe out that 16-cent food savings just idling your engine long enough to get the kids in the car and buckled up.

Exit Question: Take another look at that GIF. Is that the saddest-looking Independence Day spread you’ve ever seen, or what?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

Two female athletes from Namibia have been banned from an Olympic category due to their natural hormone levels but Moobs McScrote is out there representing NZ in women's weightlifting. 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/kFh6mbB0ys — Doom Pill Pagliacci (@Slatzism) July 2, 2021

Insanity Wrap is filled with shame, but only because somebody thought of “Moobs McScrote” before we did.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Angry Biden Snaps At Reporters: “I’m Concerned That You Guys Are Asking Me Questions”

It’s actually July 2 today, not July 4.

And July 4 is not a holiday. July 4 is a date.

Independence Day is a holiday, and we’d do well to remember what that means.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There’s nothing hotter than a little blue-on-blue action:

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Axios in a statement: “The President’s trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together.” Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond said in an interview late Thursday night: “It’s a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her.”

Yes, but the whispers all originate from insiders’ mouths.

Some White House officials have been frustrated by a series of missteps from Harris and increasingly public bickering in her orbit, which spilled out in a Politico story on Wednesday. One Democratic operative tells Axios’ Alayna Treene that most Democrats aren’t saying, “‘Oh, no, our heir apparent is f***ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It’s more that people think, ‘Oh, she’s f***ing up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent.'”

As Slow Joe’s decline became harder to hide, there was lots of speculation about whether he’d be 25th’d out of office to make way for the much more progressive (and much less-liked) Kamala Harris.

But for the last couple of months, Insanity Wrap has wondered whether the White House might pull a Spiro Agnew on Harris to replace her with someone more palatable to replace Gropes McGaslight.

We know this reveals just how crazy we are, but today Insanity Wrap is wondering a little harder.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

A Seattle-area Muslim activist who is running for King County Council once boarded a school bus & threatened to blow it up. Here is the shocking video. @Ubaaxiina is currently the dir. of Equitable Development in Seattle's office of community development. https://t.co/j8TrwJFEeG pic.twitter.com/dMahWANqAp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2021

You know what would be nice? If we stopped giving public employment and political power to our would-be destroyers.

Insanity Wrap realizes this is merely the opinion of the “radicalized” Right, and we hereby denounce ourselves.

Dear Concern Troll…

Yesterday, a lefty concern troll showed up in the comments to tell Insanity Wrap how to do our job.

We love it when strangers show up out of nowhere to inform us how to do the thing we’ve been doing for nearly 20 years.

The troll’s problem, you see, is that we ignored the Trump Organization tax indictment story, and instead led yesterday’s column with news the American media won’t cover. That is, Biden Inc’s “Flippin gigantic” backroom deal with various Mexican billionaires. All three of the Biden boys were involved, from the Big Guy down to Baby Daddy Hunter.

Well: Cy Vance’s Trump case is straight from a banana republic — punish your political enemies. “Corporations almost never get criminally prosecuted for this sort of thing, but Vance wanted the name ‘Trump’ in his indictment. You can bet that he would have indicted The Donald if he had the goods. The feds — who’ve been auditing Trump’s taxes forever — haven’t filed charges.”

That’s according to National Review’s Dan McLaughlin, who is no fan of Trump.

As Insanity Wrap replied in the comments yesterday to our concern troll:

If the charges turn out to have some substance, that’s a different story. But given all of Trump’s many audits over the years, amounting to zilch, for now the smart money is on “BS.”

We stand by that assessment.

One More Thing…

