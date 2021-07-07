BREAKING: Trump Sues Big Tech

Drain the Tech Swamp

Former President Trump announced today he is suing big-tech companies Facebook, Twitter, and Google, in the Southern District of Florida.

“Today I’m filing as the lead class representative a major class-action lawsuit against the big-tech giants Facebook, Google and Twitter and [CEOs] Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference today at his luxury golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.

“We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well,” he continued.

Trump was permanently booted from Twitter and temporarily banned from Facebook following the mostly peaceful (no, really) January 6 Capitol protest that turned somewhat violent when Trump supporters, armed with flags and donning MAGA hats, breached the Capitol and scared commie politicians. No word on when members of Antifa and BLM will be held responsible for their year-long attack on American cities—which were planned on Facebook.

Wealthy Marxist CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg decided on January 7 that Trump would be suspended from Facebook, stating that Trump used his profile to “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.” Facebook extended the ban last month to at least January 2023.

Trump snapped back at Zuckerpig’s decision, stating: “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business,” suggesting he may run for president in 2024.

FACT-O-RAMA! To date, no sedition charges have been filed against a Capitol rioter or protestor.

Trump said the suits against the big-tech goliaths will show that the companies enact “censorship of the American people.” Hailing the suits as a “beautiful development for our freedom of speech,” Trump said, “we’re going to hold Big Tech very accountable.”

The suit is backed by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit launched by several former Trump administration members, to maintain and advance the former president’s policies.

Big-tech companies have a habit of banning conservatives. Twitter banned the New York Post for its exposé on Hunter Biden’s laptop, stating that the information was false. The story turned out to be accurate. None of the big-techs have banned left-wing news sites for reporting the myth of Trump/Russian collusion over a two-year stretch.