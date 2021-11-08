The Morning Briefing: RINOs Bail Out Biden But He's Still Cratering

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Big Soap needs to stop lying about the 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner thing.

I hope everyone had a good weekend. Mine was definitely interesting.

On Saturday, I wore my new “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt to the University of Arizona football game. It got some compliments in the stadium and then sparked a couple of conversations afterward when we were walking around campus and at a local watering hole. My hometown is still very blue, so I was a little surprised. It’s fun accidentally meeting like-minded people and chugging a beer or two.

My football team also broke a 20-game losing streak, so it won’t be the last time that I wear the shirt.

Welp…the House finally gave Biden his infrastructure bill and it isn’t pretty. Rick wrote about it over the weekend:

Late on Friday night, the presidency of Joe Biden hung in the balance as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) to the floor for a vote. The issue was in doubt. While the Progressive Caucus agreed to vote for the measure, their assent was based on a deal Pelosi reached with more moderate Democrats in the House. The moderates would vote no later than November 15 on Biden’s other massive spending measure—a $1.75 trillion social spending bill. But the deal failed to convince the radical “Squad” members to vote for the BIF. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley were perfectly willing to torpedo Biden’s agenda then and there and make him a one-term president. But Pelosi, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden were rescued by 13 Republican House members who wanted some pork to show the folks back home that it wasn’t all fun and games in Washington and that Congress actually did some work every once in a while.

What is so frustrating about this is that things aren’t going well anywhere for the Democrats. They were roughed up pretty badly by the Virginia stuff last week and A.J. writes that this week is starting off even worse for Biden:

A USA Today poll released late Sunday presents more bad news for the Biden administration and Democrats. The president’s job approval rating dropped to a dismal 38%, with nearly 60% disapproving. This is the lowest rating of any modern president at this point in his term — except for Donald Trump. Though presidential approval polls are indeed a snapshot in time, the rating is also one of the most significant factors affecting midterm results. The so-called generic ballot, which frequently underrates Republican chances, is also problematic for Democrats. If the election were today, respondents would vote for their Republican congressional candidate over the Democrat 46-38%, an advantage that undoubtedly would help the GOP reclaim the U.S. House in 2022.

When your opponent is flailing as badly as Team Biden is now, why offer a hand to help them out of the quicksand? The thoroughly execrable Adam Kinzinger was one of the 13 turncoats, and he’s been slipping knives into the backs of his fellow Republicans since the beginning of the year, so that wasn’t a real shocker.

Republicans should be in full obstructionist mode right now and nothing else. The Democrats are doing a phenomenal job of beating themselves up. All the GOP needs to do is step aside and watch the in-fighting punches fly. It’s utterly unconscionable to saddle the American taxpayers with a $1.2 billion boondoggle like this.

This is a perfect example of why the Republican party needs to keep weeding out the squishes. When you’re facing your opponent you shouldn’t have to keep checking over your shoulder to see if any “friendlies” are sneaking up to sabotage you.

Let the Squad cancer keep eating away at the Democrats from the inside. There have been post-mortems since last Tuesday that are urging the Democrats to both go farther to the left or more to the center.

I’m just going to enjoy watching them chase their tails for a while.

Everything Isn’t Awful

