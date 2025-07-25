There Are So, So Many Issues With This Latest Anti-ICE Narrative

Astute observers of current events are familiar with the leftist tactic of building a narrative around a designated martyr to use as a rallying point from which to launch civil disruption. A recent example is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the sweet and innocent "Maryland Man" wrongfully persecuted by that racist, President Donald Trump, and his evil ICE henchmen.

Of course, we all know by now that the left tends to canonize truly awful people when it weaves its tales of woe. Narrative spinners behave as if the internet had never been invented and no one would ever find out the rest of the story. It's mind-boggling that they carry on with the outdated procedure, but they do.

The lefties' latest attempt to craft an anti-ICE horror story is fresh enough that the details they've glossed over have yet to emerge, but it's so riddled with red flags that I'm already embarrassed for them. Let's dig in.

The Narrative

Pity the plight of the poor González brothers. The hapless lads were both here legally — one married to a U.S. citizen, the other visiting him from Mexico so that they might mourn their mother’s passing together. They were minding their own business when the evil MAGA Gestapo waylaid them and hauled them off to "Alligator Auschwitz." They’ve been held there with almost no contact with the outside world for two weeks, their civil rights trampled. Why, they could be dead, for all anyone knows!

Talking Points Memo is doing its best to elevate the sure-to-be-proven-justified arrest into an international crisis:

Citing conditions and legal issues at Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Alligator Alcatraz” facility in the Everglades, a Mexican diplomat issued a stark warning to anyone from his country thinking of traveling to Florida. “They should take precautions or not come to Florida,” Juan Sabines, the consul of Mexico in Orlando, told TPM in a conversation this week. “You should take extreme precautions when you come to Florida.” Speaking in Spanish during an interview Tuesday evening, Sabines said Mexicans visiting the state need to take care with “basic things” such as ensuring they are renting cars from legitimate locations, driving with a license, and carrying documentation at all times. Sabines’ concerns were based on a case he has been involved in where two brothers were brought to the detention camp. Mexican officials have said both brothers had valid documentation. “They will detain you here for anything,” Sabines said.

Yikes! What happened to trigger this warning? El País narrates:

A traffic violation has turned into a nightmare for Carlos Martín González, 26, and his brother Óscar Alejandro, 30, who were arrested in the United States on July 7. Carlos was driving through the tourist city of Orlando, Florida, when he was stopped by police, who also arrested his brother when he went to help him. Carlos had a tourist visa to legally enter the United States, while his brother is married to a U.S. citizen. Both were transferred to the dreaded temporary immigration detention center in the Everglades, the wetlands located west of Miami, which Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." So far, the Mexican brothers have not been able to see their lawyer. "All their civil rights are being violated," says their father, Martín González.

The prog-o-sphere has duly picked up and amplified this tragic travesty of justice.

"Carlos Martin Gonzalez who is here legally on a Student Visa was traveling in a rental car in Florida when he was stopped for an expired registration on the rental car he was driving," posted someone with almost 97,000 followers on X named Suzie Rizzio. "So ICE has detained in Alligator Auschwitz over 2 wks now! He has no criminal record."

Here's another typical hyperventilation:

Alejandro & Carlos Martín Gónzalez were sent to Alligator Alcatraz simply because of being Mexicans and in spite of being in Florida LEGALLY, mourning their mom's death.

One was detained due to a traffic violation that does NOT warrant prison.

RELEASE THEM ASAP!!!#MeanAndNastyUS — Patricia Diaz (@pdiazpei) July 22, 2025

It all sounds so horrible! But the narrative machine is leaving holes in the story you could fly a deportation Boeing through when it's not outright contradicting itself. Read on to see some of the biggest flags indicating that more details will emerge, which will blow this bullpoop out of the water.

First of all

If you actually believe that these two men were carted off to the fabled pre-deportation lockup in the 'Glades for nothing more than a traffic stop and casual racism, then I don't know what to tell you. You're a special kind of gullible.

The initial arrest

In fact, it is illegal to tint one's car windows to the point of near-opacity. It not only obscures the driver's view, but it also prevents law enforcement from being able to see inside the vehicle in case of a traffic stop — both dangerous conditions.

Once pulled over, the vehicle was discovered to be uninsured. The news stories claim it was a rented car, and the innocent lads had no idea it was uninsured. Sure. I'll be interested to hear the whole story about that car.

Nonetheless, this fairly common situation would normally trigger a ticket for the driver and perhaps the uninsured vehicle being towed. Obviously, something more happened. The giveaway is the line in the El País article: "Carlos was driving through the tourist city of Orlando, Florida, when he was stopped by police, who also arrested his brother when he went to help him."

Went to help him? Help him do what? My money's on helping him fight the police — a felony in most states, btw.

And finally, what kind of rental company stocks vehicles with illegally tinted windows and doesn’t bother to insure them? This story is fishier than a StarKist factory.

The brothers were legally present

I'll bet a bottle of the good stuff that they weren't.

What kind of visa did Carlos have? Some say it’s a student visa, others say it was a tourist visa. Why would someone who came to “visit his brother so they could mourn their mother’s death together” have a student visa?

More to the point, when did he arrive in the United States? Visas expire, after all. But try finding any information about when this guy came in.

Furthermore, according to the men's father, Martín González, their mother passed away nine months ago, presumably in Mexico. Wouldn't it make more sense for the older brother, Óscar Alejandro, to visit his remaining family in Mexico to grieve together?

Not if he was afraid he couldn't get back into the United States. Óscar is allegedly married to a U.S. citizen, but that doesn't make him legal.

We all know that only a fraction of this story is being told, and it's being told by people who have agendas and motivations to obfuscate the truth. I just wonder how invested the left-wing narrative machine will get before the rest of the details come out.