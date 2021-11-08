Let Them Eat Renewables

If you ever needed any proof for your left-wing friends that the current administration or, for that matter, progressives in general care nothing for anyone but themselves, look no further than the latest potential move by the Biden administration to rob Americans of their ability to heat their homes or run their cars this coming winter. The administration (and I use that term loosely) is mulling shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan as the Midwest moves into the coldest time of the year. I grew up in Ohio and did my undergrad work in Michigan and I can tell you from personal experience that Midwest winters, due largely to the humidity, are cold. Very cold. Biting, knuckle-breaking, breath-stealing, oh-dear-god-let-it-end cold. Jason Hayes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, commented, “They’re planning to power an industrial nation like the United States on solar panels and wind turbines.” Hayes acknowledged that even those vaunted saviors of the environment still require fossil fuels for their very existence.

In the end, this translates into higher heating costs, with those on fixed incomes trying to decide if they want heat, water, food or clothes. I will not go so far as to say the administration is tone-deaf. They have access to the same data the rest of us do. But if the poor and the elderly freeze this winter, I am certain Biden’s handlers will find a way to blame it on Trump, as usual.

Interestingly enough, while Biden put the kibosh on the Keystone XL pipeline, he agreed to remove sanctions on a Russian pipeline moving energy to Germany. To add insult to injury, when asked on Friday if there were any plans to boost oil production at home, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed and said, “That is hilarious…Would that I had the magic wand on this.” She went on to cite OPEC as the controlling factor in energy prices. This, of course, while American oil and gas fields lie fallow.

This is yet another example of the progressive mentality: altruism by proxy. The Left can say it is saving the planet and creating a better future while avoiding any sacrifice on its part. You on the other hand? So what if your pipes freeze? So what if you have to decide between paying your heating bill versus taking your pet to the shelter to be euthanized because you can’t afford food? So what if your kids go without? So what if the elderly or the poor suffer during the next polar vortex? As I have said before, eggs and omelets, right?

But here is the thing. They won’t be going without inside the beltway. They won’t be going without in Aspen or Telluride. You can bet the Obamas will not feel the energy crunch on Martha’s Vineyard. The same goes for any insider or ally of the administration, CNN/MSNBC lackey, or Hollywood superstar. No one will be turning down the thermostats at the White House. No, you the plebes will be the ones who will have to suffer for “a better world.”

Do me a favor, will you? Some time on Monday, call your Democratic legislator and let them know you are tired of footing the bill for someone else to enjoy the feel of a warm fuzzy. Hell, call your GOP legislator, too. More often than not, the elephants are just as culpable as the donkeys in situations like this. And while you’re at it, ask your left-wing acquaintances–no, demand to know–why they think someone else should freeze or go broke to stroke their egos.

