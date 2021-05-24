The Morning Briefing: New East Berlin Alert—Oregon Requiring Vaccine Passports

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I don’t know what the druids are doing on my roof.

I hope that everyone had a weekend as remarkably uneventful as mine was. Things to do are overrated sometimes. There are all kinds of germy dangers lurking out of doors. I could easily see myself becoming Howard Hughes but without the billions of dollars.

It’s a good thing I like staying home because it is beginning to look like “the new normal” that has been talked about so much for the past year may not agree with me very much. More precisely, I’m not going to agree with it.

Last year at this time I was itching to get out of the simply because I was being told by the government that I couldn’t. Because I’ve never completely grown up, I’ve still got streak that makes me want to do something as soon as someone in a position of authority tells me I can’t. OK, only when they tell me I can’t do something that I should otherwise be allowed to do. If our commie mayor suddenly banned knitting in the home I’d want to learn how to right away.

Because COVID-19 and the petty tyrants are a toxic combination that ruin everything, even that penchant for mild rebellion is slowly being choked to death with me.

We’ve discussed more than once the fact that there is always going to be some pandemic-related excuse for the tyrants to make a case to control our lives. The COVID vaccine was dangled as a carrot for a long time. We had to remain under the heavy thumb of the government until we could get the shot, we were told. Once we started getting the shots, the story went that we should panic about the “variants.” That turned out to be a bunch of crap.

The new frontier will now be “vaccine passports,” an idea which the alleged president has been floating for a while.

Well, it’s finally begun.

Victoria has the story:

It has come to this. Oregon health officials have approved the rollout of vaccine passports, requiring houses of worship, employers, and businesses to check the vaccine records of adherents, employees, or customers in exchange for being able to take off their masks indoors. That’s right: in order to gain freedom from masks indoors, Oregonians must show their papers to prove they’ve complied with state’s unique and oppressive plan to get more people vaccinated. Presumably, people unwilling to show their papers will be reported. Businesses and other entities under the new rules will be “investigated” if they’re found breaking the rules. Liberal feminist Dr. Naomi Wolf was in Oregon the day the vaccine passports were imposed. She’s recently labeled vaccine passports tyrannical and called it straight-up discrimination.

It’s not surprising that it’s beginning in Oregon, which only pretends to be part of the United States when it wants some federal money for something.

Many might dismiss this by saying that it’s only one state, but I think we all know how this story plays out. There are many people in this country who’ve fallen in love with COVID oppression and it’s a safe bet that we’ll see liberal states and cities turning into New East Berlins and requiring citizens to show their papers to enjoy basic freedoms in public. As we are all painfully aware, liberals aren’t exactly known for governmental restraint:

No governmental entity requires vaccine passports. But this reflexive authoritarian response coincides with Oregon Democrats’ desire to be first in the race to total tyranny. The new rules were announced even though Oregon’s new COVID caseload dropped by more than half in the last week, so they seem an upside-down response to the facts on the ground. The same day the passports were announced, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), with the blessing of Governor Kate Brown, also ordered that all people inside K-12 schools, jails, hospitals, and homeless shelters must wear masks, regardless of papers.

This also affects people who travel for work or pleasure. If various government entities begin adopting the “passport” model in an effort to coerce more people to get vaccinated then travel choices will be limited.

Or, people like me who are vaccinated and bristle at the idea of having to prove it all the time might just not go anywhere that wants us to.

This probably won’t get too many people off the of fence if they’re still skeptical about vaccines.

If we’re lucky, the “show us your papers” push will start making people who have previously embraced the COVID tyranny grow weary of the nonsense and start fighting back. There are some signs of that happening everywhere, even in the bluest of states and cities.

For now, my proof of vaccination will remain in the drawer and people will just have to trust me.

Everything Isn’t Awful

‘Unluckiest Swan’ Becomes a Mom After Crafty Raft Rescue From Rising Waters 🦢 Hope floats. Swans’ nests do not—unless they get a little help from someone determined to make sure their precious cargo has a chance to hatch! #GoodNewshttps://t.co/gB0yHxcsqQ — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) May 22, 2021

PJ Media

Texas Legislature Bans Critical Race Theory From Public Schools; Needs to Pass ‘1836 Project’ Bill

The Truth Behind the Partisan Machinations of Facebook’s ‘Fact-Checkers’

Oops. The Left Wanted Body Cams on Cops, Until They Saw the Truth

Keep your hippie hands off my burgers. High Steaks for U.S. Agriculture: Biden’s Climate Goals Collide With the Reality of the Meat Industry

The Growing Mystery of Suspected ‘Energy Attacks’ on U.S. Government Personnel

Harris Doesn’t Even Consider Security In Her Laughable Efforts to Deal With the Border Chaos

Yeah…no. Critical Race Theory Backers: ‘Our Constitution Should Be Burned’

Biden Bails on Notre Dame Commencement

An Upside-Down World of Savage Heroes and Clergy Villains

Under Biden, Is the Military Focused More on Winning Kinetic Wars or Culture Wars?

VINDICATED: Study Admits There Is a Difference Between Hospitalization ‘With’ and ‘For’ COVID-19

The People’s Republic of Oregon Imposes First Vaccine Passports and Conscripts Businesses and Churches to Do Its Spying

Fauci’s Latest COVID-19 Flip-Flop May Be His Most Disturbing Yet

Lock up the tyrants. More Than a Third of California Restaurants That Closed for the COVID Lockdown Will Stay Closed Forever

Opposition in Japan to Holding Olympic Games This Summer Is Intensifying

Anti-Semitic Attacks On the Rise As the Left Continues to Incite Violence

CNN Runs Free Advertising for Protests in Support of Palestinian Jihad

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Bring on the ‘Asperger’s Republicans’

So It Turns Out You Can Get Arrested for Racist Snapchats in Conn.

Sen. Rand Paul Takes Heat for Refusing to Get Vaccine After Already Being Infected with Virus

OSHA Changes Policy on Workplace Vaccine Requirements

SCOTUS Isn’t The Only Supreme Court Taking Up 2A Cases

Throwing Cold Water On Vox’s Hot Take About Gun Licensing

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Looks At Why Women Are Buying Guns

Biden Thought He Deep-Sixed Trump’s 1776 Commission; He Thought Wrong

Lying Lizzie will be a Dem by Thanksgiving. Cheney Blisters MTG for Comment on Pelosi Mask Mandate as ‘Evil Lunacy’

It Turns out Woke Corporations Were Just Kidding When They Promised Big Bucks for ‘Racial Equity’

Kira: Football Coach Eugene Chung Says NFL Told Him He Was ‘Not the Right Minority’ in Coaching Interview

Epstein guards confess

New app replaces ankle monitors for illegal migrants, no more notices to appear issued

Is fear of needles part of vaccine hesitancy?

Govt seizes money from sale of Jan. 6 riot footage

‘MY CULTURE IS NOT YOUR PROM DRESS’: LeBron James under fire for appropriating Latin culture in Mountain Dew ad

BOMBSHELL: WSJ reports that 3 Wuhan lab researchers ‘became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care’

The poor dear. California assemblyman gets massively triggered by BB gun packaging

ALL THE POPCORN! Seth Abramson goes after CNN for ‘ghosting him’ and Chris Cuomo who kept secretly begging him for help with his show and ROFL

VIP

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 59: Everything Is Awful with Special Guest Paula Bolyard

If Iran Is Optimistic About Nuke Talks, Biden Must Be Ready to Cave

Toward a More Sane America

Weekly Good News Round-Up: Cicada Invasion, VIP News, and Schooling Eminem

GOLD My Most Terrifying Day

Around the Interwebz

Kevin Spacey Will Return To Film In Franco Nero’s ‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’ With Vanessa Redgrave

Arundel Castle: £1m of ‘irreplaceable’ artefacts stolen

All those electric vehicles pose a problem for building roads

It’s Your Mouth, But Please Stop Kissing Poultry, CDC Says

The 10 Longest Place Names in the World

Bee Me

'They Will Never Take The Precious From Us!' Hisses Democrat Tightly Clutching Mask https://t.co/anquTqfUcl — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 23, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Oh, Joan…

Candygram for Mongo.