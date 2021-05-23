High Steaks for U.S. Agriculture: Biden's Climate Goals Collide With the Reality of the Meat Industry

Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be the first nation in the world to reach net-zero agricultural emissions. That pledge has run smack into the reality that any attempt to reduce America’s meat intake will not only badly damage the economy but also raise the hackles of citizens who would resent any interference by the government into trying to control their diet.

We’re told that agriculture accounts for 10 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. And livestock production is the largest source of methane emissions, according to the EPA. That means cutting meat production and consumption is critical to reaching Biden’s climate goals.

Realizing the political pitfalls of cutting production and reducing consumption of red meat. Biden’s first attempt to show farmers and ranchers to a more “climate-friendly” direction only affects emissions on the margins.

Politico: