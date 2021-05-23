Critical Race Theory Backers: 'Our Constitution Should Be Burned'

According to a handful of critical race theory proponents who want the controversial worldview to be taught in schools and dominate our society, reason must be rejected and the United States Constitution should be “burned.”

You can see a clip of their discussion here. In the clip, one of the CRT supporters calls for both the rejection of reason and the end of the American Constitution.

What a critical race theorist really thinks: "…our constitution should be burned, because our constitution in and of itself is only written for who owned land? Men at the time, it's still written accordingly. Who was owned? Black folks." pic.twitter.com/42AwHoSXKk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 22, 2021

The four CRT backers involved in the conversation are Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, candidate for city council in Atlanta; Dr. Kate Slater, a recruiter for a leading prep school; and Louiza “Weeze” Doran. Los Angeles high school teacher Will Rausch (lower left in the video) also took part in the conversation with the CRT backers to learn more about what they think and what they would have America’s K-12 schools teach to children.

The entire conversation is available on YouTube. It occurred on May 18, 2021, on the Teacher Talk Live podcast of Aldred “Shivy” Brooks.

Doran read that these principles were centered around the idea “that reason is the primary source of authority and legitimacy and advocated such ideals as liberty, progress, tolerance, fraternity, constitutional government, and separations of church and state.” But she’s not into those things. “Inherently, the problem with that, is that when our constitution was built, our constitution was built on those founding principles, but was not built on those founding principles including the humanization of marginalized folks. “So you cannot cite our constitution, our constitution should be burned, because our constitution in and of itself is only written for who owned land? Men at the time, it’s still written accordingly. Who was owned? Black folks. Those amendments have not been ratified. You should read your constitution.” Doran said the constitution as it stands now is full of “oppressive amendments and languaging.” “The constitution itself is only rooted in Enlightenment for white people, just like this country,” said the educator.

Once reason is rejected, on what basis can any understanding take place?

The conversation moved into white supremacy, whiteness, and the like. Glossing over the overt racism that CRT mandates, the trio stated that Candace Owens, who is black, is actually white.

For a critical race theorists there's a difference between "white people" and "people who happen to be white." pic.twitter.com/X7azJLT8BI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 22, 2021

Doran continues, “The reason I say white folks and people who happen to be white is because anyone that is born in the world, because whiteness is global, can absolutely abide by tenets of whiteness. This is why we have Candace Owens,” Doran says, listing off other black people she disagrees with.

CRT adherents clearly and openly want to destroy (they use the word “dismantle”) our nation and way of life. They have not said openly what they intend to replace America with.

If history is any guide, they intend to replace the Constitution with Marxism, and any notion of peaceful life with show trials, struggle sessions, social shunning and imprisonment of all dissenters, and eventually genocide. That may all sound extreme, but it’s no more extreme than casually calling to burn our Constitution, and it’s a logical and proven consequence when hatred based on collective guilt is openly preached and practiced as all three of the CRT practitioners do here and CRT proponents worldwide do as a matter of routine.

As Rausch notes near the beginning of his video exposing the conversation, “critical race theory is being mainlined into schools, institutions, into corporations.”