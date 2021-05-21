Toward a More Sane America

I’d never heard of Tulsi Gabbard before she ran for president last year, and I was surprisingly impressed by her relative sanity compared to her primary opponents. She was accused of being a Russian asset by Hillary Clinton (remember her?) which tells you a lot.

But, seriously, if more Democrats were like her, it would be great. Recently, she impressed me by blasting Lori Lightfoot (the first Beetlejuice look-a-like and first black female to serve as mayor of Chicago) for saying she would only grant interviews with non-white journalists.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” Gabbard said on Twitter. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

Last year, Gabbard also introduced a bill banning biological males from competing in women’s sports.

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawaii’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports,” Gabbard said in a statement. “It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes. Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex.”

Can you imagine another Democrat saying anything like that? Do any have the guts?

In the wake of the Capitol riot, Gabbard sounded the alarm about the government potentially using it as justification for “turn[ing] our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance.”

“The mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs, and oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance, are also domestic enemies, and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol,” Gabbard said.

You betcha.

The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are… pic.twitter.com/Q3VssCiz5l — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

There’s more. Last month, Gabbard lamented the “racialization of everyone and everything.”

“Please, please, let us stop the racialization of everyone and everything. It’s racialism,” Gabbard said on Twitter. “We are all children of God and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity.”

Please, let us stop the RACIALIZATION of everyone and everything. We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity. This is aloha – love & respect for others. This is what our country & the world need. pic.twitter.com/W8wqqMj1jf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 25, 2021

Now, I have no doubt that on most issues Tulsi Gabbard and I do not see eye-to-eye. But that’s fine. It’s perfectly reasonable for people to disagree on issues. But as the Democratic Party becomes increasingly radical, finding a Democrat who isn’t completely insane—who understands that there are biological differences between men and women, fears the surveillance state, and understands that obsessing about race is divisive, not inclusive—seems almost impossible these days.

In a time when so many forces are trying to silence conservative views, it would be very easy to respond in kind and wish for a time when only conservative viewpoints could be heard. But that’s not what I want. I’m perfectly fine with disagreements and debate. I’d sooner have a political discussion with someone who disagrees with me than someone who believes exactly what I believe. But lately, it feels like liberals prefer their own political bubbles, where everyone agrees with their worldview, and anyone else is just written off as subhuman for not agreeing with them. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had liberals refuse to discuss issues because they didn’t want their worldviews challenged. That’s not healthy or American.

It should come as no surprise that Gabbard was not like most Democrats who never gave Trump a chance when he was elected president. After his election in 2016, she met with Trump at Trump Tower and afterward vowed to work with him and “seek common ground to deliver results that best serve all Americans.”

Just imagine if more Democrats were like that.