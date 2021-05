It’s been too long since I had our managing editor on the show and so Paula Bolyard is here to talk about everything and how absolutely terrible most of it is. But don’t worry, there are lots of laughs despite our dark reality. Paula and I always have a good time together.

We touch on mask confusion, state bribery attempts to get people vaccinated, the size of Target’s dressing rooms, and more. Stay tuned for a very special announcement of a new VIP experience coming soon!