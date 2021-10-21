The Morning Briefing: Tyranny of the Minority—Mob Pushing Netflix Around Isn't Really Even a Mob

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I still don’t know what the heck to do with that “p” in “raspberry.”

This Netflix/Dave Chappelle drama sure has some legs, doesn’t it? I guess that being obsessed with a cable stand-up comedy special for several weeks is better than paying attention to what’s really going on in the United States. Watching the outrage mob lose its cool for the kajillionth time is better than pondering the fact that we may all soon be out of toilet paper again and bankrupted by the price of hamburger thanks to President LOL Eightyonemillion.

The Netflix brass has been getting praise from some conservatives for resisting the diaper-filling tantrums of the screeching toddlers who have nothing better to do than complain about a comedy special that they only watched in order to find something to complain about. A.J. wrote last week that the company was providing a blueprint for how to stand up to the permanently aggrieved outrage bullies.

In last Thursday’s Briefing, we were discussing the tyranny of the minority and I wrote then that I didn’t “trust Netflix to not eventually cave.” While it hasn’t completely happened yet, there may be some cracks in the head honcho’s resolve, which A.J. also covered:

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confessed that he “screwed up” by defending Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special. In an interview Tuesday night, Sarandos told the Wall Street Journal, “What I should have led with in those emails was humanity. I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting.” “Obviously, I screwed up that internal communication,” Sarandos then explained to Variety. “I should have led with a lot more humanity. I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made.” Sarandos, who famously backed Chappelle in several internal memos, said his views on content not causing real-world harm were an oversimplification.

Sarandos’s comments came on the eve of this:

Transgender Netflix employees and their allies are gathering on Vine Street in Los Angeles to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special. #NetflixWalkout https://t.co/GGHVTNi3FR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 20, 2021

The amount of coverage that this got — especially from The Los Angeles Times — created the illusion that there was massive internal turmoil at Netflix. The New York Times actually tweeted something accurate about the walkout, which was quickly put into perspective:

Netflix has 9,400 employees https://t.co/q2pwme1oLS — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 21, 2021

This is yet another tedious case of a very small but vocal group of people with empty lives getting WAY too much attention for standing in the corner and blowing snot bubbles. They need to be left there to cry it out. Instead, they are coddled by most in the mainstream media and allowed to cry even louder.

Perspective is everything, and the more regular folks realize that the outrage mob isn’t a mob at all, the less power the whiners will have. It’s a slow process because the media enablers keep giving these fringe idiots a platform, but the process has begun.

Let’s hope that the Netflix higher-ups don’t spend too much time on Twitter.

Everything Isn’t Awful

What kind of dog is this? (FB: Trunks Up ) pic.twitter.com/y9FgHdXIR2 — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) October 20, 2021

