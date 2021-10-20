HELL NO: White House Unveils Plan to 'Quickly Vaccinate Kids From COVID

Last week, Joe Biden announced that he’d bought enough doses of the COVID vaccine to get all American kids under the age of twelve vaccinated.

“Now, I know parents out there are anxiously waiting for a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11,” Biden said. “The good news is the FDA and outside experts from the CDC are set to make its determination as to whether the vaccine will be authorized for that age range in the next few weeks. If authorized, we are ready. We have purchased enough vaccines for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States.”

The FDA still hasn’t approved the vaccine for children five through eleven, but, in addition to preemptively buying enough vaccines to get all these kids vaccinated, the White House has unveiled its plan to get kids “quickly” vaccinated..

“The Administration’s plan will mobilize a comprehensive effort across the public and private sectors to ensure that we have the supply, the sites, and the support needed to get our nation’s children vaccinated and protected against the virus,” the White House announced. According to the plan, the Department of Health and Human Services will “conduct a national public education campaign to reach parents and guardians with accurate and culturally-responsive information about the vaccine and the risks that COVID-19 poses to children.”

The Biden administration is also partnering with over a hundred children’s hospital systems nationwide “to set up vaccination sites in November and through the end of the calendar year.”

If accurate information were part of this plan, the plan wouldn’t exist because there is no reason for kids to get vaccinated.

Despite all the fear-inducing headlines, COVID is less deadly to our kids than the seasonal flu. In fact, unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.

“According to that data, an unvaccinated 10-year-old, who may look like the very picture of COVID vulnerability heading into the school year, faces a lower mortality risk than a vaccinated 25-year-old, whom we might today regard as close to safe as can be,” noted David Wallace-Wells of New York Magazine last month. “In England, the incidence of hospitalization among unvaccinated kids was lower than that of those vaccinated aged 18-29, and in recent weeks, the hospitalization rate among kids ages 5 to 14 has been only about one per 100,000.”

Related: Colleges Are Now PAYING Students to Be COVID Rats

So, why vaccinate our kids? Vaccinating kids is unnecessary, and the Biden administration’s campaign to pressure parents into vaccinating kids is irresponsible.

Last month, the FDA rejected Pfizer’s universal boosters, citing an increased risk of heart inflammation for young males from the vaccine. So, not only is there little justification to vaccinate kids who are already well protected from the disease, but it’s hard to explain how the same administration that paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a one-in-a-million risk of severe blood clotting would aggressively pursue an unnecessary mass vaccination campaign for kids despite the risk. According to a recent study, healthy boys “may be more likely to be admitted to hospital with a rare side-effect of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine that causes inflammation of the heart than with Covid itself.”

Meanwhile, the vaccines are just too new for us to know what the long-term effects of being vaccinated are. I’m a parent, and there is no reason for me to have my son vaccinated when he’s better protected from COVID than I am as a vaccinated adult. Not going to happen.