Biden Bought Enough COVID Vaccines to Jab All American Kids...Who Don’t Need Them

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced that even though the FDA has yet to approve the COVID vaccines for kids younger than twelve, he’s bought enough vaccines to get them all jabbed anyway.

“Now, I know parents out there are anxiously waiting for a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11,” he said. “The good news is the FDA and outside experts from the CDC are set to make its determination as to whether the vaccine will be authorized for that age range in the next few weeks. If authorized, we are ready. We have purchased enough vaccines for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States.”

“It will be convenient for parents to get their children vaccinated at trusted locations,” he continued. “And families will be able to sleep easier at night knowing their kids are protected as well.”

BIDEN: “We are ready. We have purchased enough vaccines for all children, between the ages of 5 and 11, in the United States…families will be able to sleep easier at night knowing their kids are protected.”pic.twitter.com/IFkaESL4Sx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2021

First of all, in the wake of the FDA rejecting universal boosters last month, Biden is clearly being presumptuous in purchasing all those vaccines. Secondly, kids do not need to be vaccinated.

I repeat: Kids do not need to be vaccinated.

As I’ve previously reported, COVID is less deadly to our kids than the seasonal flu. They don’t even need to be masked, let alone vaccinated. But that’s not all. Unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age. Vaccinating kids is not necessary.

“According to that data, an unvaccinated 10-year-old, who may look like the very picture of COVID vulnerability heading into the school year, faces a lower mortality risk than a vaccinated 25-year-old, whom we might today regard as close to safe as can be,” notes David Wallace-Wells of New York Magazine. “In England, the incidence of hospitalization among unvaccinated kids was lower than that of those vaccinated aged 18-29, and in recent weeks, the hospitalization rate among kids ages 5 to 14 has been only about one per 100,000.”

It makes sense too. Schools haven’t become the superspreaders that many thought they would be. In fact, the CDC acknowledged back in July that “multiple studies have shown that transmission within school settings is typically lower than — or at least similar to — levels of community transmission when prevention strategies are in place in schools.”

As of October 6, there have been 700,952 COVID-related deaths in the United States. Of those, only 499 were of kids 17 and younger.



So where exactly does Biden get the impression that parents will “sleep easier at night” knowing their kid is vaccinated? My kid is more protected from the virus than I am, and I’m vaccinated.

