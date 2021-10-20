Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 155: (Prematurely) Assessing the 2024 GOP Veepstakes

By Stephen Kruiser Oct 20, 2021 2:20 PM ET
We all know what the conversation is when it comes to Republican prospects for taking back the White House in 2024.

Things are a little more wide open when considering potential picks for the second slot on the ticket, however. For reasons I can’t explain, I began thinking about that a lot a few hours before I recorded this.

So I speculated.

What I am most interested though is who all of you think would be a good potential Republican VP pick. Any dark horses out there — perhaps in your own states — I don’t know about?

It’s never too early to consider this stuff, especially since it distracts us from focusing on the existential horror that we’re dealing with every day at the moment.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

