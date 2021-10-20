'Radical Nation': An Exclusive Excerpt From Sean Spicer's Explosive New Book

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is releasing a new book, titled Radical Nation. A graduate of the Naval War College, Spicer has decades of experience in Washington, D.C. After serving in a number of roles related to Republican politics, he served as the communications director and chief strategist for the Republican National Committee through the 2020 cycle. Then he joined the transition team and was appointed President Trump’s press secretary. Now he hosts “Spicer & Co.” on Newsmax.

In the book, Spicer combats efforts by Democrats to portray President Biden as a moderate. Spicer contends that the destruction of President Trump’s legacy in areas like energy independence is incidental to Biden’s sudden embrace of the far left of the Democrat Party. The radical agenda embraced by Biden to date supports Spicer’s contention. Biden’s early extreme moves to address climate change caused fuel prices to skyrocket, prompting the administration to ask for favors from the same oil and gas industry they seek to destroy. The shift toward a more progressive agenda was also evident in his nominations for key positions.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is just one example. In a recent appearance in North Dakota, she said the United States does not have the moral authority to criticize China unless Congress passes the $3.5 billion budget reconciliation to address climate change. The administration is not even hiding the ball anymore. Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently told reporters that Biden’s goal is to fundamentally transform our economy. That is not a moderate agenda.

Related: Jen Psaki Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden’s Budget Proposal

In the book, Spicer highlights the business dealings of the Biden family. It covers the decades-long attempts by the family to leverage Joe’s positions for financial gain and discusses the shady business dealing of his son, Hunter. The following is an excerpt from the chapter called “Biden Inc.”:

The media took little notice when Vice President Joe Biden took his son Hunter to China in December 2013. Yet a former White House aide told reporter Adam Entous of The New Yorker that the Obama administration worried about the “optics” of the vice president’s son leveraging his political connections.

Entous interviewed members of Biden’s vice-presidential staff and asked if anyone raised any conflict-of-interest questions. Several said that they didn’t dare. “Everyone who works for him has been screamed at,” said one former Biden advisor.

Vice President Biden was assigned responsibility for U.S. policy toward Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden’s business dealings just happened to be with Ukraine and China. Again, coincidence?

In May 2014, news broke of Hunter Biden’s position on the Burisma board in Ukraine. Jen Psaki, then a spokesperson for the State Department, told reporters that the State Department saw no conflict-of-interest concerns. Why? Because Hunter was a “private citizen.” Behind the scenes, however, there was a feeling that (as one White House aide put it) “Hunter was on the loose, potentially undermining his father’s message.”

Nearly seven years later, Jen Psaki as White House press secretary again found herself explaining why Hunter Biden’s business dealings were not an ethical problem for now-President Biden. At a White House daily briefing on February 5, 2021, a reporter asked Psaki about reports that Hunter “still owns a 10 percent stake in the Chinese investment firm formed with [Communist] state-owned entities. Do you have an update on the divestment from that investment?” Psaki replied that Hunter was “working to unwind his investment. . . . He’s a private citizen.”

For a second time in almost seven years, Psaki relied on the flimsy private-citizen dodge to explain away the conflict of interest. Yes, Hunter is a private citizen, but he’s the son of the president of the United States, and the president is anything but a private citizen. It is Joe Biden who has the conflict of interest, not Hunter. And it is Joe Biden who, in December 2020, told CNN, “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with where there’s appropriate distance from the presidency and government.”

On October 14, 2020, near the end of the 2020 presidential campaign, the New York Post published a front-page story about a series of “smoking gun” emails recovered from a water-damaged laptop. The computer was left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019. In December 2019, after Hunter failed to pick up the repaired computer, the shop owner took possession under the terms of the service contract. On the hard drive he discovered a trove of emails and texts about Hunter’s business dealings.

There were texts between two Hunter Biden associates, James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski, on May 11, 2017. (Bobulinski was a venture capitalist hired by Jim and Hunter Biden as chief executive of Sinohawk Holdings, a partnership between the Biden family and Chinese energy mogul Ye Jianming.) One of the Gilliar’s texts to Bobulinski read, “Let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.” H, of course, is Hunter—and we all know who Joe is.

A May 13, 2017, email from Gilliar to Hunter outlined remuneration packages for six people involved in an unnamed business venture. The email listed equity shares for Biden family members, including 10 percent to be held by Hunter “for the big guy.” After the New York Post broke the story, Bobulinski positively identified the big guy as Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s direct involvement worried Bobulinski. He later told Michael Goodwin of the New York Post that he asked Jim Biden, “How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?” Jim Biden laughed and said, “Plausible deniability.”

On May 20, 2017, Gilliar sent Bobulinksi an encrypted WhatsApp message that read, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.” Bobulinksi replied, “OK they should be paranoid about things.” Aware that Joe Biden was considering a presidential campaign in 2020, Bobulinski added, “You need to stress to H, does he want to be the reason or factor that blows up his dad’s campaign.”

Tony Bobulinski has verified the emails as authentic. He has given his records to the Senate Homeland Security Committee. In a press release, Bobulinski said:

” Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman,” and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.“

The emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop were like a smoking gun—persuasive evidence of a pattern of corruption by Biden, Inc. But would the media examine that evidence—or suppress it?