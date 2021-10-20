Woke FX/Hulu Series ‘Y: The Last Man’ Abruptly Canceled Before End of First Season

The woke TV adaptation of the post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series Y: The Last Man has been canceled.

FX/Hulu abruptly canceled the series seven episodes into its ten-episode first season.

“We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu Season 2 of Y: THE LAST MAN. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell,” series showrunner Eliza Clark said in a statement on Twitter. “Y: THE LAST MAN is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production. Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more. It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”