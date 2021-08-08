How Did This Get Produced? New FX/Hulu Series Undermines Radical Leftist Gender Theory

If you’re familiar with the comic series Y: The Last Man, you may have been excited to hear that after years of being in development hell, it will finally premiere later this month on FX on Hulu. For those of you who aren’t familiar with it, Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series that ran from 2002 to 2008. I actually read a few of them at my brother’s recommendation several years ago but never got past the first two issues. Here’s how Wikipedia describes the plot of the comic:

On July 17, 2002, all living mammals with a Y chromosome—including embryos and sperm—simultaneously die, with the exception of a young amateur escape artist named Yorick Brown and his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand. Many women die from disasters caused by the men’s deaths, such as plane crashes. Society is plunged into chaos as infrastructures collapse, and the surviving women everywhere try to cope with the loss of the men, and the belief that, barring a rapid, major scientific breakthrough or other extraordinary happening, humanity is doomed to extinction.

A compelling concept, for sure. I’m not sure why I never finished it.

Now, here’s the trailer for the FX/Hulu series:

It sounds like something worth watching. But what really gets me about this is that the premise so blatantly undermines a key concept of modern radical leftist gender theory: that men can become women, and vice versa.

For many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many years, science has acknowledged the simple fact that there are males and females, as determined by whether they have two X sex chromosomes or an X and Y sex chromosome. However, radical gender theory has argued that there are more than two genders (though they can’t decide how many), that gender is a social construct, that men can get pregnant, that people can be born in the wrong body, and people can even change genders. They’ll argue that “Trans women are women” even though they are men in every sense of the term. They’ll argue that biological men who “identify” as women should compete in women’s sports out of “fairness” and “tolerance” while ignoring the biological differences between the sexes that give men many physical advantages over women.

But that wasn’t really an issue when the comic series ran. In fact, at the time, it was celebrated for its portrayal of a matriarchal society. So arguably, it was very woke for the time. Transgender propaganda really started to put a stranglehold on American culture during the Obama era—after the comic series had ended. But now, as you can expect, the comic has been criticized for being [drumroll] transphobic!

According to Out Magazine, the series is “based on gender essentialism.” What’s gender essentialism? According to Wikipedia, it’s the idea that there are “certain universal, innate, biologically or psychologically based features of gender that are at the root of observed differences in the behavior of men and women.” Oh, the horror!

“Trans women weren’t really thought about in the original comic,” explained May Rude of Out Magazine.

Probably because “trans women” are men, but you know… some people don’t get that.

According to Rude, when “trans men” are referenced, they were “called slurs and only referenced, not shown.”

So how is this television series going to reconcile its premise with transgender ideology, whereas the comic luckily got to avoid it?

Ahh, they found a way! According to The Beat, the television series added a transgender character to the story. Well, whew, glad that’s settled, right?

Nope. According to the same article, the show’s premise is still problematic to the woke gender theorists.

“Tackling existential questions of the apocalypse through a gendered lens tempts plenty of creators, though several of them fall into trappings of biological essentialism in their attempts,” wrote Samantha Puc at The Beat back in 2019. “This problem — along with straight-up transphobia expressed in the story — is arguably the weakest element of Brian K. Vaughan‘s and Pia Guerra‘s Eisner-winning Vertigo series Y: The Last Man.”

“Now that FX is adapting the story for television with its upcoming series Y, the studio is seeking to update the source material to reflect a less binary understanding of gender. According to reports, Y is seeking a transgender actor to play Sam, a new original character described in the casting call as ‘a kind but sarcastic transgender male in his 20s-30s.’ This could be a huge step for trans representation in the sci-fi genre, especially on-screen — but the story’s premise still creates some potential pitfalls.”

Because, apparently, a story based on a scientific fact—that women have two X sex chromosomes and men have an X and a Y sex chromosome—is transphobic! According to Yuk, “Stories based on a binary understanding of gender often boil down to rudimentary science that isn’t even accurate.”

“Rudimentary science?”

“Isn’t even accurate?”

Did I miss something? Did science discover something that has changed our understanding of how X and Y chromosomes work? Okay, we all know that’s not the case. The problem is that when science contradicts the radical transgender narrative, they just dismiss it as outdated and expect us to say “okay” out of fear of being called a bigot.

Samantha Puc plunges deeper into the delusion by asking, “can Y treat a trans man with respect, without making the claim — directly or indirectly — that Sam survived the apocalypse solely because he was assigned female at birth?”

Apparently, the scientific basis for the comic and the show is triggering because it undermines radical leftist gender theory. Duh.

At least this proves that transgender ideology contradicts science… and that LGBTQ activists don’t care… they just want everyone to believe what they believe.

But, I’m sure the show will do its best to compensate for its science-based concept. But, unfortunately, even the television series’ description kowtows to the transgender lobby by clarifying that the “last man” character is a “cisgender man.”

Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Can you hear my eyes rolling?

The more I learn about what they’ve done to the television series to make it adequately woke for today’s easily triggered audiences, the less I think I’ll be able to tolerate it. But maybe I’ll check it out because the show can’t exist without acknowledging a simple biological fact: that men and women are different. Self-identifying as the opposite gender, hormone therapy, transition surgeries, etc., don’t actually change you from a man into a woman or vice versa. They’re illusions… and pretty bad ones, too. That Y: The Last Man actually managed to get made into a television series is shocking to me. The producers may have added a transgender character, but that can’t change that the show’s concept contradicts radical gender theory.

Because science does.