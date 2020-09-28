The Morning Briefing: Amy Coney Barrett Is Making Liberal Heads Explode and It's GLORIOUS

The Amy Coney Barrett Circus Is Going to Be Spectacular

Happy Monday, my Kruiser Morning Briefing compadres. This week is going to be just oozing Kumbaya, don’t you think?

Last week I mentioned to my colleagues in a private chat that I’ve been waiting for President Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court like a kid waits for Christmas.

In a year like this one has to really savor the enjoyable moments. There was much savoring to be done this past Saturday and — even though I know the Democrats are going to be extremely awful going forward — I know that there is going to be a lot to enjoy in the next couple of weeks.

I watched every leftist on Twitter melt down for an hour or so during and after the nomination the other day. It was another “hold my beer” moment. Every time I think that they can’t possibly get any worse they go out of their way to prove me wrong.

One of the first lines of attack on Barrett was to say that she is a bad mother for being an accomplished professional.

My, how far feminism has come.

It got worse from there. The next bit of bottom-feeding was to go after the judge’s kids, because the liberals are nothing but class:

I noticed that a particularly nasty line of attack was developing against ACB Friday night on Twitter. A Democrat staffer and activist posted a thread pondering if the adoption process for her two Haitian-born children was legit. The person even implied that maybe the children were snatched up and taken out of Haiti by “ultra-religious Americans”.

As I have had to say all too many times in the last year: these people are filth.

There are two schools of thought going into the confirmation hearing.

Matt wrote about one over at Townhall. That theory holds that the Democrats are aware of the potential damage they can do to themselves by going after Barrett too hard. The optics of beating up on a devoutly religious mother aren’t going to serve them well with voters they need to win back in flyover country.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The other theory — which is the one I agree with — is that the Democrats won’t be able to resist being awful even though they know the risks. Anti-Catholic bigotry runs deep with the pro-aborts, after all. They’re frothing savages when it comes to fighting for their baby-killing rights. I can’t see them staying quiet.

The idea that the Democrats can suddenly stop on a dime and cease being the vile creatures they’ve become especially since 2017 seems a little far-fetched to me. These people are proud of their aberrant behavior. They are already in tantrum mode and that’s not going to get any better between now and the beginning of the hearing.

Plan on them being as awful as possible.

If I’m wrong, it will be a pleasant surprise.

But I won’t be wrong.

It’s All a Set-Up To Give Grandpa Gropes a COVID Excuse To Bail On the Debates

These ridiculously spaced TV interviews are performative virtue signaling at this point. That’s like 15 feet … pic.twitter.com/6kRWsC7TnY — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 27, 2020

Bingo

First it was the salacious Woodward book Then the discredited Atlantic Story Today, a sham by the @nytimes They will ignore Hunter’s corruption. They will ignore Joe’s dementia. The media will do this every day between now & the election. It’s disgusting. #JournalismIsDead — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 28, 2020

PJM Linktank

Yeah, there won’t be a debate. Has Biden Lost His Mind? He Just Compared Trump to Joseph Goebbels

U.S. Plans ‘Full Withdrawal’ From Iraqi Embassy

Gavin Newsom’s Brilliant Plan to Create More Energy Shortages

Woman Who Tried to Drive Her Car Into Group of Trump Supporters Charged With Attempted Murder

#LetItBurn Update: Oregon Politicians Who Let BLM Ravage Portland Respond to Proud Boys With Extreme Force

Hilarious! Kamala Harris Calls Long-Dead Tupac ‘Best Rapper Alive’

Black Lives Matter Activist Arrested for Using $200,000 in Donations to Buy a House

We Believe Signs: Snooty Virtue-Signaling, Freedom of Speech, or Both?

Dems Playing God with Nature

‘Pride Was Their Downfall’—The Muslim Slaughter of Christians at Nicopolis

The Ninth Circuit Acts Responsibly – for a Change – in Ending Temporary Protected Status

Heh. Trump Says He Will Be ‘Strongly Demanding’ Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debate

I LOVE LAMP! Joe Biden’s Claim of Having Attended Historically Black College Refuted by School

GOP Challenges Madison, Wisc., ‘Ballot Collection Day’ in City Parks

Whoa. Video Surfaces of Joe Biden Calling Our Troops ‘Slow, Stupid Bastards’

Not Your Grandpa’s GOP: ‘Texas Reloaded’ Ad, Led by Dan Crenshaw, Showcases a Young, Vibrant GOP

Trump, Pence Pray With Thousands of Christians Gathered in D.C. for a Day of Repentance

Florida Man Friday: Probably Ineligible, Florida Ex-Con Voted Democrat in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

Finally: Prominent D.C. Church Becomes First to Sue Over Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Hypocritical Worship Restrictions

Project Veritas Strikes Again: Voter Fraud Aids Rep. Ilhan Omar

Lefty Harvard Law Prof Praises ACB: an ‘Ideal Colleague,’ ‘Highly Qualified’ for Supreme Court

War for the White House #12: Checking Up On Biden’s Second Amendment Views, First-Hand Riot Reports

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 70: ‘The American Spectator’ Publisher Melissa Mackenzie Pregames the Election

Please, President Trump, Do Some Debate Prep

It’s Hard to Restore the Soul of America When You’re Stuck in Your Basement

If Legacy Media Doesn’t Report Something, Did It Even Happen?

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 32: Do Americans Have Parental Rights?

VIP Gold

WATCH: CBP Crew Conducts Yet Another Remote Air Rescue of a Distressed Illegal Alien

From the Mothership and Beyond

Schlichter: It’s Time for Us Conservatives to Riot

Trump Has These High-Profile Republicans Helping Him With Debate Prep

Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to Dem Senator Who Refuses to Meet Amy Coney Barrett

Newsom Signs Bill Assigning Inmates Based on Gender Identity

Dems’ Hot Take on Barrett Landed Them with a WaPo Fact Check

Just How Many Justices Were Confirmed in 16 Days or Less?

‘Fake News!’: Trump Supporters Crash CNN Segment After Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett

Shepard Smith Returns To The Anchor Chair On CNBC: “We’re Not Here To Tell You How To Think”

2A Groups Applaud Barrett Nomination To Supreme Court

GOA Official: Open Seat Bad News For “Pelosi Puppets”

Attempt To Term Limit Justices Is Attack On Second Amendment

The Barrett Nomination Leaves Democrats With No Options but to Whine, Threaten, and Quiver

NYT: Minneapolis City Council’s Abolish-The-Police Mission Has “Collapsed”

#EnemyOfThePeople Update: NYT: Maybe A Little Anti-Catholicism Is A Good Thing When It Comes To Barrett

Judge Blocks Removal Of Straight Ticket Voting In Texas, Throws Last Minute Chaos To Election Officials

Charles Barkley: ‘We Need To Stop That Defund Or Abolish The Cops Crap’

He and his butter-faced wife can leave now if they want. I’ll help ’em pack. John Legend: “Americans Have To Start Thinking About Going Somewhere Else” If Trump Wins Re-Election

‘A person of utmost integrity’: Catholic leaders pay tribute to Amy Coney Barrett

NY Times Story on Trump’s Tax Records Actually Proves Trump Was Telling the Truth, Blows Apart Dem Conspiracies

Graham Teases an FBI Bombshell Coming in the Investigation of the Russia Probe

Behold: Perhaps the Best Police Video Ever Emerges After Mask Shamer Gets Owned

A Huge Anti-Trump Figure Supports Amy Coney Barrett, Leftists Lose Their Freaking Minds

Joe Montana: American football legend saves grandchild from kidnapping attempt

‘Double-standard?’ John Cornyn wonders if Dems will hold to the Ginsburg Rule when questioning Amy Coney Barrett

Poppin’ Fresh is going to be disappointed. ‘Our media is a joke’: CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks the NY Times’ Trump tax story is FINALLY the real deal (spoiler alert!)

Lanny Davis’ thread-letter to the ‘red states’ about Democrats leaving and taking their ‘blue states’ BACKFIRES spectacularly

OMG-LOL, someone ACTUALLY wrote this! The New Yorker’s latest spin aka ‘Hunter Biden damage control’ is a DOOZY

Thank God and Chuck Schumer for Amy Coney Barrett: The four Democratic overreaches that got us here

The Ancient Art of Harvesting Fruit in the Desert

Bee Me

Democrats Prepare To Give Republicans Free Ad Footage Of Them Attacking Successful, Religious Mother Of 7 https://t.co/387h87oFgM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 27, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Amsterdam at night pic.twitter.com/3Xh3N5rFeU — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) August 30, 2020

I’m really not sure how to pack for the gulag.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.