GOP Challenges Madison, Wisc., 'Ballot Collection Day' in City Parks

Two of the most important Republican politicians in Wisconsin are warning the city clerk of Madison in a cease-and-desist letter not to hold a “ballot collection” day in city parks on Saturday because the “threat that this procedure poses to ballot integrity is manifestly obvious.”

Misha Tseytlin, the former state solicitor general, wrote the letter on behalf of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl defended the program, saying there was nothing illegal about it. It wasn’t ballot harvesting because the people collecting the ballots were “deputized” poll workers and can legally receive ballots. Nor is it “early voting” because there will not be any blank ballots provided to voters who show up.

But Republicans aren’t convinced.

Madison.com: